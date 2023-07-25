Princeton Community Band to hold final summer concert July 30

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present its final concert of the summer season at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, in Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

Clarinet soloist Gene Montgomery of Princeton will be featured in the concert and will be performing Richard Meyer’s “Clarinetics.”

Other concert selections include a PCB premier titles “American Unity March” by Austyn R. Edwards, “Tijuana Brass in Concert,” “Amparita Roca,” “All That Jazz” and a musical salute to the group Chicago.

The concert is free to attend and all donations are accepted. Lawn chairs are suggested for those who attend and refreshments will be available from the Lions Club.