National Night Out set for Aug. 1 in Princeton’s Zearing Park

In recognition of America’s Night Out Against Crime, the Princeton Police Department will sponsor a community awareness event, in conjunction with the Princeton Park District, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Princeton’s Zearing Park.

Activities will include K-9 demonstrations, drone demonstrations, face painting, blood drive, tour of emergency vehicles, lifeflight helicopter, balloon twister and more.

Hotdogs, chips and water will also be offered as part of the family-friendly event, which is an opportunity to meet the public safety workers who help keep the community safe.

Community partners for this event include Princeton Fire Department, ImpactLife Blood Center, Norberg Memorial Home, Bureau County Sheriff’s Department, Freedom House, OSF Life Flight, Arukah Institute of Healing, C5 Rural, City Drone Operators, City of Princeton, Second Story, IHCC Hospice, GES Sound, Gary Swanson, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Cinnamon, Princeton Elementary, Bureau County Health Department, Dementia Friendly, Tri-County Opportunities, Princeton Tourism, Bureau County United Way, Gateway Services, OSF St. Clare, Bureau County EMA and more.