Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District to hold Cover Crop Field Day Sept. 6

The Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a free Cover Crop Field Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Chris VonHolten’s farm, located at 29053 1500 East St. in Walnut.

Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership’s Jim Isermann and Illinois Central College’s Pete Fandel will cover various cover crop topics.

During the event, attendees can tour cover crop equipment and cover crop financial assistance information will be available. A farmer panel will answer cover crop experience questions.

Lunch will also be provided by Farmer Smoked BBQ.

This event is sponsored by American Farmland Trust and Nutrien. Field Day partners include Bureau County Farm Bureau, Ag View FS, ADM, Ford and Sons and NRCS.

Reservations are required to attend. Attendees must register by Friday, Aug. 18 by calling 815-875-8732 ext. 3.