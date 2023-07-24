July 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Winners announced for the 2023 Taste of Marshall-Putnam Fair Cook Off

Winners announced for multiple contests

By Shaw Local News Network
Winners of the Taste of M-P Fair Cook Off's Junior Chef Contest includes:1st Garretson and Shaw Dean for chocolate hazelnut cookies, 2nd Raylen Campbell for earth cookies and 3rd Hadley Campbell for lucky charms cookies

Winners of the Taste of M-P Fair Cook Off's Junior Chef Contest includes:1st Garretson and Shaw Dean for chocolate hazelnut cookies, 2nd Raylen Campbell for earth cookies and 3rd Hadley Campbell for lucky charms cookies (Photo provided by Marshall-Putnam Fair)

The Marshall-Putnam Fair announced the winners of the 2023 Oreo Cookie Stacking Contest and M-P Fair Cook Off contests.

Winners of the Oreo Cookie Stacking Contest are as follows:

Ages 6 and older: First Olivia Erjavsek, second Kole White, third JP Lojas

Ages 7-10: First Rhett Kocher, second Ryden Griswold, third Cassidy Leach

Ages 11-14: First Chloe Ritter, second Leo Martinez, third Sam Nauman

Ages 15 and up: First Anna Kirbach, second Kenny Poignant, third Rose Bogner

Winners of the Fair Cook Off Contest are as follows:

Best Pumpkin Recipe: First Kelley Larimer for pumpkin cheesecake squares, second Rosana Benson for pumpkin cheesecake

Best Apple Recipe: First Kelley Larimer for apple broccoli salad

Junior Chef Contest: First Garretson and Shaw Dean for chocolate hazelnut cookies, second Raylen Campbell for earth cookies and third Hadley Campbell for Lucky Charms cookies