Our Table NFP, a group of Princeton Churches and community groups, will provide its next free meal from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the First United Methodist Hall, 316 S. Church St. in Princeton.

Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and meals will be served as supplies last.

The group offers free meals on select Mondays. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.