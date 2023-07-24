Bureau County police blotter: July 24, 2023

Ana A. Gonzalez, 26, of Princeton, was charged by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 3:07 a.m. July 21 near IL-26 and 3065 E. St. in Spring Valley.
Jacob M. Deom, 26, of Manlius, was charged by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol at 9:49 p.m. July 22 at 2125 N. Ave. at 1200 E. St. in Walnut.
Patricia G. Ramirez, 23, of DePue, was charged by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office with battery and resisting or obstructing a peace officer at 3:20 a.m. July 23 at 103 E. Fourth St. in DePue.
Samuel A. Vickery, 27, of Ottawa, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office on a failure to appear warrant at 6:44 p.m. July 23 near IL-40 and .5 1800 N. Ave near Manlius.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.