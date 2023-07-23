NCICG announces coronavirus business resiliency grant program

The North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG) has announced that eligible businesses can apply for up to $20,000 for the durable permanent or semi-permanent equipment purchased or rented to prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19.

This opportunity is offered through the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity’s CDBG-CV Business Resiliency Program.

NCICG is also working with multiple counties in the region to submit applications for the program.

Interested business can find more information about the program at www.ncicg.org.

The page provides a description of eligible businesses, eligible activities and expenses, along with the forms a business needs to complete and a video explaining how to fill out the forms.

The site also has deadlines and information regarding where businesses must submit information for the county application.

NCICG operates in Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam and Stark Counties.