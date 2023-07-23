July 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Local BeMobile-Verizons to celebrate 10th annual backpack giveaway Aug. 1-4

More than 5,000 backpacks will be given to local students

By Shaw Local News Network
A student carries a themed backpack as he heads to class on the first day of school at Woodland Elementary School in Joliet. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Joliet.

BeMobile Verizon will host its 10th annual backpack giveaway event during business hours from Aug. 1-4 at local locations including 2128 N. Main St. in Princeton and 4266 Mahoney Dr. in Peru. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

BeMobile Verizon will host its 10th annual backpack giveaway event during business hours from Aug. 1-4 at locations including 2128 N. Main St. in Princeton and 4266 Mahoney Dr. in Peru.

BeMobile will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies for free and there is no registration required. Backpacks will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

The celebrate the milestone of $1 million of school supplies being handed out, one teacher will also receive a VR Classroom set for the upcoming school year. Both backpacks and teacher nominations will happen in-store throughout the event.

“Our annual Backpack Giveaway is a great opportunity for us to give back to the communities who support us throughout the year,” said BeMobile-Verizon Chief Operating Officer Jake Miller. “2023 celebrates a full decade of this level of support and we are so proud to have been able to provide this resource and grow the program each year.”

During the event, BeMobile will be giving away more than 5,000 backpacks to local children. Any questions regarding this event can be directed to the local BeMobile Verizon.