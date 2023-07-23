Bureau County Property Transfers: May 16-31, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
May 16, 2023
Shreehari Motel Inc. to Harsiddhi Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Princeton Township, $596,000.
Jonathan and Samantha Hobaugh to Judy and Richard Pihl, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 2 in Farnham’s Addition in Princeton, $185,000.
Jean Schertz Swan and Sharon Schertz to John Bauer, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 10 in North Addition in Princeton, $20,000.
May 17, 2023
Amber Burress, Jill Cumpton, Michael Schaefer and Janet Spanos to Larry and Susan Trout, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lot 4 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $185,000.
Ashley and Matthew Yucus to Timothy Bott, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 8 in Ladd, $80,000.
Lori Doty (tr), Mitchell Doty (tr), Lori Doty Trust and Mitchell Doty Trust to Wilhelm Winter, trustees’ deed, Lot 43 in Hudson West Addition in Princeton, $262,000.
May 18, 2023
Paul Bosnich II, Mitchell Bosnich Jr. and Alan Bosnich to Mark Bezely, warranty deed, Lots 19 and 20 in Block 3 in Keim’s Addition in DePue, $2,500.
Paul Bosnich II, Mitchell Bosnich Jr. and Alan Bosnich to Chuck Casford III and Jason Hayes, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Selby Township, $1,000.
Brandon Allen to Mark Shafer, warranty deed, part of Section 15 in Selby Township, $99,000.
Moira Knutson (tr) and Mary McKean 2017 Revocable Trust, trustees’ deed, part of Section 31 in Milo Township, $594,000.
Dolores Teske Living Trust, Dolores Teske (tr) and Randal Teske (tr) to Ashley and Dillon Johnson, trustees’ deed, Lot 24 and part of Lot 23 in Glafka’s Addition in Manlius, $75,000.
May 19, 2023
Janetlynn and Steven Graham to James and Margaret Foxvog, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 10 and parts of Section 11 in Arispie Township, $250,000.
Colleen Anderson to James Gambiani, warranty deed, parts of Sections 21 and 15 in Hall Township, $174,840.
Christine Schaeffer to James Gambiani, warranty deed, parts of Sections 21 and 15 in Hall Township, $138,397.
John and Linda Andriotis to Janetlynn and Steven Graham, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Indiantown Township, $230,000.
JLT Investments LLC to Gensini Properties LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 12 in Arispie Township and parts of Sections 7 and 18 in Leepertown Township, $2,400,000.
May 22, 2023
Dawn Porter to April Hinton and Jeffrey Wokurka, warranty deed, parts of Section 30 in Concord Township, $75,000.
Rumulo and Ruth Uribe to Maria Guadalupe Duque and Ginger Zuniga, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 105 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $126,000.
Erick Knickerbocker and Julie Meeks to Christopher and Mary Allison, warranty deed, parts of Lot 7 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $130,000.
Emily and Tyler Wolf to Elsa Dietz, warranty deed, Lot 21 and part of Lot 3 in Deer Run North, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $30,000.
May 24, 2023
Patrick Smith to Timothy Edwards, warranty deed, part of Lot 13, part of Lot 14, part of Lot 15, part of Lot 16 and part of Lot 17 in Traer’s Subdivision (Lots 7 and 8, Block 23) in Ladd, $95,000.
Christine and Timothy Greene to Noelia and Sabas Guzman, warranty deed, parts of Section 33 in Hall Township, $140,000.
James and Sherry Dziadon to Darrell and Julie Fifield, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lot 5 in Stoner’s Second Addition in Princeton, $178,000.
May 25, 2023
David Gorenz, Sheley Gorenz and Rachel Gorenz Johnson to Ronda Louis, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in L.J. Conner’s Addition in Princeton, $89,000.
Catherine Hall to Gregory and Lorelei Ohlson, warranty deed, Lots 59 and 60 and part of Lot 61 in Mineral, $100,000.
May 26, 2023
Mary Ewalt (decd) and Shirley Miller (adm) to Des Ventures Inc., administrator’s deed, part of Section 7 in Gold Township, $72,500.
Gwendolyn and Melvin Harju to ABHIH Corporation, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 54 in Spring Valley, $76,000.
Grace Senneff to Andrea and Kevin Platt, warranty deed, Lot 11 in East Addition in Tiskilwa and part of Lot 207 in Steven’s Addition in Tiskilwa, $10,000.
Brandon Horner to Adelyn and Cody Gothard, warranty deed, part of Lot 4, part of Lot 5 and part of Lot 6 in Block 8 in Ohio, $65,000.
May 30, 2023
Linda Moreno to Robert Hite, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 29 in Spring Valley, $130,000.
Jay Davis to James Kellerman, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 4 in Beverly’s Addition in Spring Valley, $35,000.
Wayne Neumann to April Ruiz, warranty deed, Lot 18 in East Street Subdivision in DePue, $75,500.
Connie and Steven Fairbanks to Joseph and Tuesday Pruiett, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 6 in Wyanet Township, $265,000.
Edward Yoder to Calvin Brokaw, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 5 in Cherry, $95,000.
May 31, 2023
Rebecca Dall, Scott Dall and Warren Dall to MPP&S LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $110,000.
Marjorie Hansen to Derek and Linda Schrock, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Fairfield Township, $40,000.
Norma Bickett Estate, Brad Bickett (ex) and Debra Stull (ex) to David Blankenship, executor deed, parts of Lot 17 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $131,000.
Mary Phillips (tr) and Jane Phillips Trust to Charles Major III and Sallee Zearing, trustees’ deed, parts of Lot 84 in Princeton, $183,000.