Princeton’s Hefty Seed Company to host summer agronomy event Aug. 25 in La Salle

The Hefty Seed Company of Princeton will host its Hefty Summer Agronomy Event from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club, 658 E. U.S. Highway Six in La Salle.

Admission to the event is free and dinner will be provided.

The event’s speakers include Hefty Seed Company’s Darren Hefty, Owner of ROI Biologicals Cody Goins and Ph. D. professor of plant physiology at the University of Illinois Fred Below Jr.

Hefty Seed Company was founded by Hefty’s father, Ron, who moved to South Dakota from Iowa in 1969 and was unable to source two of his favorite herbicides with one being overpriced. Ron used this obstacle as an opportunity to source products from Iowa for himself and his neighbors providing the groundwork for their operation.

Goins, an agronomist with over 20 years of experience, founded ROI Biologicals in 2017. Goins is passionate about helping growers enhance the health of their soil, increase the crop they produce and minimize synthetic chemicals in their farming practices.

Below’s areas of interest include grain quality for processing, nitrogen use efficiency and nutrient uptake, partitioning and crop production management evaluation. He creates strategies to teach farmers and agricultural professionals the value of crop management decisions and develops systems to sustainably produce high-yielding corn and soybeans.

Registration can be completed by visiting heftyseedprinceton.com or calling 815-879-8720.