Teenage boy killed in off-road vehicle crash near Manlius

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday at about 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday the department responded to a reported crash involving a motor vehicle and an off-road vehicle at the intersection of Backbone Road and 2300 N. Avenue, just northwest of Manlius.

Sheriff James Reed said a 61-year-old woman was traveling northwest on Backbone Road in her Jeep, when it struck an off-road vehicle in the intersection driven by a 13-year-old boy. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

At this time names are being held until the notification of families and the end of the investigation.

Departments who assisted in the call included Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau County Coroner, Manlius Fire Department, Manlius EMS, Sheffield EMS, Walnut EMS, Buda Police Department and the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstructionist.