Tiskilwa Historical Society to host Flags of Freedom presentation July 10

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will host Ann Register for a presentation on the Flags of Freedom at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, in the Community room of Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St.

The Flags of Freedom are located at the four corners of exit 56 on Interstate 80 in Princeton.

In 2003, a group of Bureau County volunteers had the idea to install the huge, 30 foot, by 60 foot American flags. The idea shortly took hold with several more community members.

After plenty of planning, fundraising and situating of the poles, a dedication ceremony took place in 2005.

Since then, the group has continued their mission to honor past, present and future members of the armed forces and their families.

During the program, Register will explain more about the group’s beginnings as well as its purpose, the logistics of installing 153-foot poles, the continued upkeep and the future of the organization.

All programs at Museum on Main are free and open to the public. Presentations are followed by refreshments and social time in the museum galleries.

The Community Room, on the upper level of Museum on Main, is handicapped accessible and air conditioned.