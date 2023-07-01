Boy Scout Troop 6368 to hold fundraiser during Princeton’s July 4 fireworks

Boy Scouts Troop 6368 will be holding a fundraiser during the July 4 firework display at Zearing Park in Princeton.

The troop will be in the concession stand, located on the baseball side of Zearing Park, offering hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, pickles, candy and drinks.

The stand will be open from 5:30 p.m. and will remain open until supplies run out. The proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the scout’s annual summer camp week at Ingersoll Scout Reservation in London Mills, IL.

Troop 6368, a merger of Boy Scout Troops 1063 and 1068, meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Masonic Lodge, 630 E. Masonic Dr. in Princeton.

The troop provides year-round programming for boys who have completed the fifth grade and are at least 10 years old and younger than 18.

For information about the troop or to join, call Scout Master John Morris at 773-882-8147 or Committee Chairman Ben Atkinson at 815-866-5465.