Bureau County Property Transfers: May 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
May 1, 2023
Gene Kindhart to Trae Blumhorst and Addison Pavlick, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 6 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $128,000.
Daniel Saletzki to Elizabeth Bratvold and Ross Deakins, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $153,000.
May 2, 2023
Terry DeSalle (ex) and Eleanor Sapp (decd) to Scott and Valerie Jensen, executor deed, parts of Section 20 in Indiantown Township, $772,600.
May 4, 2023
Sandra Efflandt to Jennifer Neff, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Norlynn Village in Princeton, $184,500.
May 5, 2023
Vicky Nutter and Larry Stevens to Christina and Ryan Molln, warranty deed, part of Section 27 in Greenville Township, $139,500.
Robert Brandau to Diane Fetzer Brandau and James Brandau, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 14 in Ohio, $75,000.
David Anderson to BPKS Investments LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Manlius Township and part of Section 9 in Manlius Township, $663,828.75.
David Anderson to BPKS Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Greenville Township and part of Section 18 in Greenville Township, $1,895,995.50.
Gloria Anderson (decd), David Anderson (ex), Leslye Mack (ex) and Carolyn Taylor (ex) to BPKS Investments LLC, executor deed, part of Section 30 in Walnut Township, $864,549.40.
David Anderson to BPKS Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Sections 34 and 35 in Greenville Township, $1,598,999.76.
Letitia Martin to Brittany Bender-George, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 2 in James H. Seaton’s Third Addition in Seatonville, $95,000.
Scott and Sondra Blocki to Valdimir Pistek, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Manlius Township, $40,000.
May 8, 2023
Bradley Brown, Pamela McCallum and Michelle Scanlon to James Gord, Leeson Gord, Lindon Gord and Wendy Gord, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Dover Township, $2,727,172.
Juana Rios, Brandon Villa and Eric Villa to Michael Tumbleson, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 2 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $20,000.
Ralph Anderson to Randall Birkey, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Block 1 and Lot 3 in Block 1 in Wyanet, $28,000.
Gloria Kreider to Laura and Timothy March, warranty deed, parts of Section 2 in Ohio Township, $30,000.
May 9, 2023
Jon and Tara Knipper to Jennifer and Patrick Smith, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Princeton, $343,000.
Rodney Hansen to Marissa Mencos, warranty deed, Lot 21 in A. & H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $96,500.
May 10, 2023
Jennifer Eller, Thelma Hutchinson (decd), Jeffrey Hutchinson and Jared Kern to Shane Kern Trust, warranty deed, parts of Section 12 in Clarion Township, $666,600.
Delores and Donald Croissant to Luis Gonzalez and Lena Kendra, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Hall Township, $10,000.
Sue Snyder to Thomas Ray (tr) and Lorraine Ray Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Wyanet Township, $768,893.
May 11, 2023
Jean and Terry Hochstatter to Steve and Vicky Lacoax, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 67 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $70,555.
Lisa Bush to Rebecca Bowers, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Fairfield Township, $118,450.
Jonathan and Julianne Mabry to MSDBD LLC, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Homestead Condos in Princeton, $310,000.
May 15, 2023
Kaocho Saechao to Arron Payne and Meuy Feuy Saechao, warranty deed, Lot 29 in Oakbrook Park First Addition Lots 1-52 in DePue, $26,000.
Molly Capperrune and Stephen Mazzarise to Jaysen Walters, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 2 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $67,000.
Shirley Lewis to Brittney Erwin, warranty deed, part of Newell’s Subdivision in Princeton, $85,000.