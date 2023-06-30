June 30, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Property Transfers: May 1-15, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

May 1, 2023

Gene Kindhart to Trae Blumhorst and Addison Pavlick, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 6 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $128,000.

Daniel Saletzki to Elizabeth Bratvold and Ross Deakins, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $153,000.

May 2, 2023

Terry DeSalle (ex) and Eleanor Sapp (decd) to Scott and Valerie Jensen, executor deed, parts of Section 20 in Indiantown Township, $772,600.

May 4, 2023

Sandra Efflandt to Jennifer Neff, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Norlynn Village in Princeton, $184,500.

May 5, 2023

Vicky Nutter and Larry Stevens to Christina and Ryan Molln, warranty deed, part of Section 27 in Greenville Township, $139,500.

Robert Brandau to Diane Fetzer Brandau and James Brandau, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 14 in Ohio, $75,000.

David Anderson to BPKS Investments LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Manlius Township and part of Section 9 in Manlius Township, $663,828.75.

David Anderson to BPKS Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Greenville Township and part of Section 18 in Greenville Township, $1,895,995.50.

Gloria Anderson (decd), David Anderson (ex), Leslye Mack (ex) and Carolyn Taylor (ex) to BPKS Investments LLC, executor deed, part of Section 30 in Walnut Township, $864,549.40.

David Anderson to BPKS Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Sections 34 and 35 in Greenville Township, $1,598,999.76.

Letitia Martin to Brittany Bender-George, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 2 in James H. Seaton’s Third Addition in Seatonville, $95,000.

Scott and Sondra Blocki to Valdimir Pistek, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Manlius Township, $40,000.

May 8, 2023

Bradley Brown, Pamela McCallum and Michelle Scanlon to James Gord, Leeson Gord, Lindon Gord and Wendy Gord, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Dover Township, $2,727,172.

Juana Rios, Brandon Villa and Eric Villa to Michael Tumbleson, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 2 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $20,000.

Ralph Anderson to Randall Birkey, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Block 1 and Lot 3 in Block 1 in Wyanet, $28,000.

Gloria Kreider to Laura and Timothy March, warranty deed, parts of Section 2 in Ohio Township, $30,000.

May 9, 2023

Jon and Tara Knipper to Jennifer and Patrick Smith, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Princeton, $343,000.

Rodney Hansen to Marissa Mencos, warranty deed, Lot 21 in A. & H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $96,500.

May 10, 2023

Jennifer Eller, Thelma Hutchinson (decd), Jeffrey Hutchinson and Jared Kern to Shane Kern Trust, warranty deed, parts of Section 12 in Clarion Township, $666,600.

Delores and Donald Croissant to Luis Gonzalez and Lena Kendra, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Hall Township, $10,000.

Sue Snyder to Thomas Ray (tr) and Lorraine Ray Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Wyanet Township, $768,893.

May 11, 2023

Jean and Terry Hochstatter to Steve and Vicky Lacoax, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 67 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $70,555.

Lisa Bush to Rebecca Bowers, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Fairfield Township, $118,450.

Jonathan and Julianne Mabry to MSDBD LLC, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Homestead Condos in Princeton, $310,000.

May 15, 2023

Kaocho Saechao to Arron Payne and Meuy Feuy Saechao, warranty deed, Lot 29 in Oakbrook Park First Addition Lots 1-52 in DePue, $26,000.

Molly Capperrune and Stephen Mazzarise to Jaysen Walters, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 2 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $67,000.

Shirley Lewis to Brittney Erwin, warranty deed, part of Newell’s Subdivision in Princeton, $85,000.