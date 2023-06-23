Princeton area placed under an open burn ban

Due to the recent drought conditions, any area protected by the Princeton Fire Department has been placed under an open burn ban as of Friday, June 23.

These areas include the City of Princeton and other areas within the Princeton Rural Fire Protection District.

This ban is scheduled to stay in effect until the area receives an adequate amount of moisture. The fire department will announce when the burn ban is lifted.

The department will also readdress professional firework shows at noon on Wednesday, June 28. Princeton states that due to the current conditions, its is “not looking favorable” unless the area receives a significant amount of rain.

“We are hoping for the best and will reevaluate fireworks permits on the date list,” the Princeton Fire Department stated.

For questions regarding the ban, contact the fire department at 815-875-1861.