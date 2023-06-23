Bureau County Property Transfers: April 16-30, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
April 17, 2023
Sherrilyn Wittig to Jessica Quaka, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 8 in Miles Subdivision in Princeton, $140,000.
April 18, 2023
Frank and Maureen Cattani to Illinois Postal Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 2 in Cherry, $50,000.
Darlene Wallace to George Huseman, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Homeway Fourth Addition in Walnut, $60,000.
April 20, 2023
Guido and Susan Ledergerber to Todd Larson and Jason Ohda, warranty deed, part of Lot 17 and part of Lot 18 in Walnut, $135,000.
Rock River Housing Trust and Susan Spratt (tr) to Briannon Aldeman and Kaler Deakin, trustees’ deed, Block A in J.B. Pittman’s First Addition in Manlius, $29,900.
Lance Montavon to Luke Lovgren, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 1 in Baker’s Addition in Ohio, $125,000.
Gail Edlefson (tr), Susan Edlefson (tr), Gail Edlefson Trust and Susan Edlefson Trust to Jay Edlefson, trustees’ deed, part of Section 1 in Manlius Township, $347,400.
April 21, 2023
Kathy Michael to Ryan Michael, warranty deed, Lot 24 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $67,050.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and Samuel Rivera to Natasha and Steven Delaney, sheriff deed, part of Lot 49 and Lots 47 and 48 in Frey’s Second Addition in DePue, $37,000.
Angel Gutierrez, MR Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Bureau County Sheriff James Reed to Gail Edlefson, sheriff deed, parts of Section 21 in Manlius Township, $45,286.
Mitchell Morris to Michael Mlekush, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Concord Township, $145,000.
April 24, 2023
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB8, PHH Mortgage Corporation (AIF) and PHH Mortgage Services (AIF) to Gustavo Garcia and Melinda Goebig, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Neponset Township, $52,000.
NEWREZ LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (AIF), US Bank Trust National Association (tr) and VRMTG Asset Trust to Jared Ehnle, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Macon Township, $236,082.
Jaime Serrano Raya and Guadalupe Serrano to Margarita Santiago, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Park Subdivision in DePue, $50,000.
Nicolette Lucas (tr) and Nicolette Lucas Trust to TMRRGI LLC, trustees’ deed, Lot 8 in Block 132 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $38,000.
April 25, 2023
Jaimie Kurth to Bradyn Reed, warranty deed, Lot 24 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $73,600.
Gary and Luann Nass to Michael and Shannon Argubright, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Block 131 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $80,000.
Morgan Freeman to Stephon Low, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2, part of Lot 3, part of Lot 4, part of Lot 5, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Block 1 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $13,300.
April 28, 2023
Charles Major III and Sallee Zearing to Drew Carpenter and Tieg Sisler, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $174,500.