Neponset announces 2023 Picnic Day’s 5K results

Neponset has announced the results of its 2023 Picnic Day’s 5K race.

The top overall male finishers were Ben Pickering in first, Chase Peach in second and Easton Blake in third. The top overall female finishers were Maddie Wetzel in first, Kate Salisbury in second and Emma Mussche in third.

The top Neponset male finishers were Easton Blake in first, Jase Blake in second and Lane Foffel in third. The top Neponset female finishers were Emali Porter in first, Patty Gerrond in second and Hope Bennett in third.

The full results are as follows:

1. Ben Pickering, Decatur: 21.45

2. Chase Peach, Flanagan: 23.57

3. Maddie Wetzel, Tampico: 24.25

4. Easton Blake, Neponset: 25.33

5. Beckham Behrens, Fargo, ND: 25.53

6. Ben Yepsen, Plainfield: 25.59

7. Kate Salisbury, Sheffield: 26.05

8. Emma Mussche, Wyanet: 26.21

9. Zoey Vance, Kewanee: 26.41

10. Miranda Wetzel, Tampico: 27.48

11. Brittan Peach, Flanagan: 28.20

12. Michelle Roth, Peoria: 30.02

13. Abby Stabler, Sheffield: 32.42

14. Aubrey Endress, Buda: 32.42

15. Harper Wetzel, Tampico: 32.42

16. Emali Porter, Neponset: 37.16

17. Brett Monson, Walnut: 37.23

18. Quinn Salisbury, Sheffield: 39.02

19. Jase Blake, Neponset: 39.02

20. Meghan Flowers, Wyanet: 39.59

21. Patty Gerrond, Neponset: 40.37

22. Dave Mussche, Wyanet: 40.44

23. Joann Bejster, Malden: 42.17

24. Tatum Drury, Galva: 42.27

25. Lane Foffel, Neponset: 43.05

26. Hope Bennett, Neponset: 43.14

27. Hannah Safiran, Kewanee: 43.14

28. Annie Kaiser and Chiefy, Neponset: 43.14

29. Shelby Crabtree, Sheffield: 43.27

30. Ashley Stabler, Sheffield: 43.27

31. Chelsea Blake, Neponset: 54.52

32. Barb Safiran, Neponset: 54.52