Bureau County 4-H raffle winners announced

Friends of 4-H and Extension who help to support outreach educational programs for the Extension Service and 4-H/Youth Development Programs in Bureau County announced the winners of the cash raffle fundraiser.

The drawing was June 17 at the Becker Professional Suites Building in Princeton.

Gerri Frank, of Beck Oil Company, drew the winning tickets. Four cash prizes were awarded: Bev Wooden, of Bradford, $2,500; Anne Norris, of LaMoille, $1,000; Fred Faber, of LaMoille, $500; and Bonnie Bangert, of Princeton, $250.

The Friends of 4-H and Extension volunteer group thanks the public for its support. The support of all individuals and groups who purchased the tickets will help maintain the countywide University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Program.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the 4-H and Extension educational programs in Bureau County. The proceeds will be used for local services and programming