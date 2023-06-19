June 19, 2023
Bureau County 4-H raffle winners announced

Bradford woman wins $2,500

By Shaw Local News Network
Gerri Frank, of Beck Oil Company (left), and Francis Morse, Friends of 4-H and Extension, draw the winning tickets for the annual Friends of 4-H and Extension cash raffle to support Bureau County Extension and 4-H educational programming.

Friends of 4-H and Extension who help to support outreach educational programs for the Extension Service and 4-H/Youth Development Programs in Bureau County announced the winners of the cash raffle fundraiser.

The drawing was June 17 at the Becker Professional Suites Building in Princeton.

Gerri Frank, of Beck Oil Company, drew the winning tickets. Four cash prizes were awarded: Bev Wooden, of Bradford, $2,500; Anne Norris, of LaMoille, $1,000; Fred Faber, of LaMoille, $500; and Bonnie Bangert, of Princeton, $250.

The Friends of 4-H and Extension volunteer group thanks the public for its support. The support of all individuals and groups who purchased the tickets will help maintain the countywide University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Program.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the 4-H and Extension educational programs in Bureau County. The proceeds will be used for local services and programming