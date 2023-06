Greenfield Retirement Home in Princeton celebrated Flag Day on Wednesday by raising a new flag and honoring its veterans.

The members of the Roger L. Eickmeier American Legion Post 125 Color Guard veterans were invited to Greenfield’s ceremony and later assisted with raising a new flag in commemoration of the special day.

Veterans at Greenfield Retirement Home in Princeton were honored during its Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Photo provided by Christine Thompson)