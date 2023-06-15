Rally set Friday prior to closure of St. Margaret’s-Spring Valley hospital

A rally is planned 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Margaret’s-Spring Valley, as the hospital is scheduled to close at 11:59 p.m. that evening.

“Please come out and show your support for the hard working people of your community as we honor our healthcare workers during this very sad time,” organizers said in social media posts.

The St. Margaret’s Health Board of Directors announced June 9 the hospital will close all clinics and other facilities.

St. Margaret’s had announced in mid-May a June 16 closure was imminent without emergency state funding. A state budget passed without any assistance for the hospital. The closure – combined with January’s closure of the Peru hospital – will leave western La Salle and eastern Bureau counties without an emergency room throughout the summer.

A similar rally to pay tribute to the healthcare workers was conducted for St. Margaret’s-Peru when it closed on Jan. 28.

Patients transported by ambulance is scheduled to stop by noon Thursday and no walk-in patients will be accepted after noon Friday.