Princeton Public Library begins summer reading program

Summer reading at Princeton Public Library runs through Saturday, July 29.

Youth from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade can sign up for the Youth Summer Reading Challenge and log their reading time on the Reader Zone app (for Android, Apple, and Amazon devices) using the library’s program code 49f89. Using the same app and program code, the library also offers a Teen/Adult Summer Reading Challenge, tracking number of books read.

The summer reading theme is “All Together Now” and the library’s weekly Wednesday Crafting Sessions are designed for all ages to participate. Times alternate between evening and morning sessions.

Upcoming events include:

6 p.m. Thursday, June 15: Blind Karaoke Showtunes, a Jeopardy-style tournament.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17: Dave Odd, urban forager, in a special program “Eat the Neighborhood” to be at Hungry World Farm Learning Center, 19183 Plow Creek Rd, Tiskilwa.

11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21: Card party. Make greeting cards for local nursing home residents, and make some cards for yourself.

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29: Firework Mandala Painted Rocks.