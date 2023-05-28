Bureau County Property Transfers: April 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
April 3, 2023
Judy and Richard Pihl to Christopher Jones, Lorie Jones and Barbara Popp, warranty deed, Lots 55 and 56 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $245,000.
Glen Huseman to Alexis Webster, warranty deed, part of Lot 11, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in South Addition in Walnut, $50,000.
Keith Johnson (decd), Bradford Johnson and Karen Jurkas (AIF) to Nicholas Lower, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 13 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry, $19,500.
Kathleen Nimee (tr) and Kathleen Nimee Trust to Erin and Robert Boseo, trustees’ deed, Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Block 76 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $185,000.
Linda Krzywda and Wanda Miller to Beth and Calvin Standley, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Berlin Township, $160,000.
Sherwood Lodging LLC to Princeton Hospitality LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Claude Bailey Commercial Park (PT SW 4-16-9) in Princeton, $1,756,000.
Doug Smith (adm) and Helen Smith (decd) to Mario Carlone Jr. (tr), Mario Carlone Jr. Trust, Diane Carlone (tr) and Diane Carlone Trust, administrator’s deed, Lot 26 in Timber Ridge Phase III, Sec. 35-16-9, in Princeton, $200,000.
Jeffrey and Leanne Martin to J Rayne LLC, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Princeton, $60,000.
April 4, 2023
Joachim Schneider to Moraine Valley Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 49 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $75,000.
April 5, 2023
Frances Schuster (decd), Gayle Schuster and Judith Schuster to Kenneth and Mary Stouffer, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 18 in Block 11 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $40,000.
April 6, 2023
Lynn Kilroy (decd) and Paul Kilroy (ex) to Mark Bickett and Randy Bickett, executor deed, part of Section 29 in Berlin Township, $579,400.
Bruce Weidner (decd) and Lynette Weidner to Samantha Parish, warranty deed, Lots 19 and 20 in Sapp’s Addition in Wyanet, $87,000.
JCOO Properties LLC to Harvest Realty and Development Inc., warranty deed, Lot 11 in RESD Princeton Tech Park Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Princeton, $55,000.
April 10, 2023
Jill Meyer Young, Corby Meyer, Erin Meyer and Marjorie Peach to Thomas Johnston, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $88,000.
Lynn Kilroy (decd) and Paul Kilroy (ex) to Laura and Mark Orr, executor deed, part of Section 20 in Berlin Township, $2,554,704.
Dustin and Jolene Efnor to Parker Neuhalfen, warranty deed, Lots 6, 7 and 8 in Block 45 in East Addition in Sheffield, $200,000.
Corey Justi to Katelyn and William Heinzeroth, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Hall Township, $10,000.
Howard Raef (ex) and Evelyn Woolley Estate to Antonio and Mary Stefanelli, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Block 3 in Newman’s First Addition in Cherry and Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18 in Block 30 in Myrick’s Third Addition in Cherry, $168,000.
Lynn Kilroy (decd) and Paul Kilroy (ex) to Ann Kilroy Kerrigan and Tara Kilroy, executor deed, part of Section 28 in Berlin Township, $454,500.
Nathan Quaka to Jennifer Kilgore, warranty deed, parts of Section 4 in Princeton Township, $130,000.
April 11, 2023
Randall Birkey to Richard Birkey, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Wyanet Township, $990,600.
Bares Family Trust, Francisca Bares (tr) and Philip Bares (tr) to Antoni and Danuta Maciczak, trustees’ deed, Lots 84 and 85 in Sec 9-14-9 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, $6,000.
Amy Crouch (ex) and Jean DeGood (decd) to Carol Piper, executor deed, parts of Lot 3 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $95,000.
Gerald Favero to James Hoffman, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 96 and part of Lot 7A in Block 96 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $62,500.
Bruce and Olga Kendall to Jennifer and Jesse Edlefson, warranty deed, part of Section 15 in Manlius Township and part of Section 22 in Manlius Township, $459,264.
Mary Tornow to Connie Hoffman, warranty deed, part of Lot 11, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Block 7 in West Addition in Princeton, $95,000.
Roger Ault, Tony McIntire (POA) and Kelsey Milborn (POA) to David Roggy, Lot 2, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 3 in Northeast Addition in Princeton, $50,000.
April 12, 2023
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2022-HB1 and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Bollman Enterprises LLC Series 1, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Walnut, $52,000.
April 13, 2023
Jimmy and Susan Garland to BPB Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, Lots 4 and 5 in Block 42 in Spring Valley, $200,000.
PMP Holdings LLC to RHS Hamilton LLC, warranty deed, Lot A in Subdivision of Lot 1 in First State Bank Subdivision in Princeton, $757,143.
April 14, 2023
Denis Gaffney to Luke Fatland and Robert White, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Sorchijch’s Subdivision in DePue, $79,000.