Bureau County Property Transfers: March 16-31, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
March 16, 2023
Chad and Selina Hartweg to Clayton Hartweg, warranty deed, parts of Section 15 in Neponset Township, $90,000.
Ernest Blosser to Fairfield Amish Mennonite Church, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Fairfield Township, $38,260.
Nathan Baker to Fairfield Amish Mennonite Church, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Fairfield Township, $7,720.
Dennis and Regina Kropf to Fairfield Mennonite Church, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Fairfield Township, $6,980.
Ronald Larson to Duane and Jillian Bomleny, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 21 in Wyanet Township, $456,274.
March 17, 2023
Marion Family Trust, Donald Marion (tr) and Geri Marion (tr) to Laura Bird, trustees’ deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $25,000.
Dexter Hansen to Kenton Schrowang, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Gold Township, $36,925.
March 20, 2023
Emelyn and Kevin Alt to Aileene Herro, warranty deed, part of Lot 13 in Princeton, $73,000.
March 21, 2023
Ellen Arnold to Gaile Arnold, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Macon Township, $280,000.
March 22, 2023
C Crane and Carolyn Schafer to G-Crew Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 79 and parts of Lot 16 in Block 79 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.
William Provance (decd), Gerald Provance (ex) and Steven Provance (ex) to Colleen and Todd Nickelsen, executor deed, Lot 6 in Block 13 and part of Lot 7 in Block 13 in Dover, $40,000.
March 23, 2023
Lynne Feurer 2019 Revocable Trust, Lynne Feurer (decd), Alexis Feurer (tr) and Marian Feurer Trust to Adam and Heather Bradley, trustees’ deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Sapp’s Addition in Wyanet, $50,000.
Michael Maynard (tr) and Judith Nelson Revocable Trust to Elisha and Jarrod Merkley, trustees’ deed, part of Section 18 in Princeton Township, $447,500.
Amanda Schwingle to Alisa Hall, warranty deed, Lot 175 and part of Lot 176 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $70,000.
March 24, 2023
James Crisman (decd) and Scott Crisman (ex) to Lillian and Robert Pfaffmann, executor deed, parts of Section 17 in Macon Township, $899,470.
Fredy Perez to Diego Madrigal, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 6 in Keim’s Addition in DePue, $44,000.
March 28, 2023
Luke Lanxon to Sandra Altizer, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 33 and part of Lot 7 in Block 33 in South Addition in Sheffield, $125,000.
Ann Schoff (decd) and John Schoff (ex) to Daniel Schoff, executor deed, part of Section 32 in Walnut Township, $508,112.
Sherry Mascal (decd) and Justine Whittington (ex) to Nicole Burkey and Thomas Wright, executor deed, Lot 2 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $108,500.
Randall Birkey to Janine Hartley, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Wyanet Township, $437,500.
Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1 and U S Bank National Association (tr) to Walter Tunk, warranty deed, part of Section 2 in Berlin Township, $80,000.
March 29, 2023
Megan Balensiefen and Brian Couch to Good Roots Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 22 in Sheffield, $50,000.
Frank Brown to Sulkerine Delgado Ramirez, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 6 and Lot 4 in Block 6 in Nelson’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $51,500.
Carol Bingaman (tr) and Michael Bingaman (tr) to Allen Foes, part of Section 3 in Mineral Township and part of Section 10 in Mineral Township, $1,304,510.
Dianne Meyer to Louis Budnick Jr., warranty deed, parts of Section 29 in Hall Township, $9,000.
Claude Cook and Susanna Read to Bureau County Safaris LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Arispie Township, $161,000.
Kimberly and Michael Walters to Shane and Shannon Walters, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Walnut Township, $62,000.
Beata and Jaroslaw Magiera to Maciej Mucha, warranty deed, Lots 156 and 157 in Sec 9-14-9 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, $9,000.
Jonathan and Leslie Quintana to Leslie Wingett III, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 13 in Frary’s Addition in LaMoille, $189,000.
March 30, 2023
Holly and James Ferguson to Steven Sondgeroth, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Berlin Township, $84,000.
Dolores Van Drew to Angela and Brent DeVenney, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $1,500.
Jean Guede (tr), Joseph Ringenberg (tr), Betty Ringenberg Trust and Marvin Ringenberg Trust to James and Susan Ringenberg, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 13 in Mineral Township, $260,505.
March 31, 2023
Eugene and Jeffrey Sebben to Raquel Hermosillo, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 64 in Ladd, $40,000.
Robert VanWassenhove to Daniel Osborne, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Neponset Township and part of Section 7 in Neponset Township, $45,000.
Victoria Taylor (tr) and Victoria Taylor Trust to Alexandria Kuntz, warranty deed, part of Section 27 in Westfield Township, $43,000.
Lois Flaherty Trust and Patricia Langham (tr) to Rafael Maldonado, trustees’ deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 19 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry, $130,000.
Louise Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (tr), Joseph Kunkel (tr) and Robert Kunkel (tr) to Jill and Joseph Kunkel, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 3 in Indiantown Township, $513,729.
Joseph Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (ex), Joseph Kunkel (ex) and Robert Kunkel (ex) to Jill and Joseph Kunkel, executor deed, parts of Section 3 in Indiantown Township, $513,729.
James Crisman (decd) and Scott Crisman (ex) to Cheryl and Kent Balensiefen, executor deed, part of Section 16 in Macon Township and part of Section 21 in Macon Township, $2,400,000.
Gerald and Karen Kling to Deborah Stecken, warranty deed, Lot 6, part of Lot 93 and part of Lot 94 in Diekemper Condominium in Princeton, $219,000.