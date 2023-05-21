May 21, 2023
Bureau County Property Transfers: March 16-31, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

March 16, 2023

Chad and Selina Hartweg to Clayton Hartweg, warranty deed, parts of Section 15 in Neponset Township, $90,000.

Ernest Blosser to Fairfield Amish Mennonite Church, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Fairfield Township, $38,260.

Nathan Baker to Fairfield Amish Mennonite Church, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Fairfield Township, $7,720.

Dennis and Regina Kropf to Fairfield Mennonite Church, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Fairfield Township, $6,980.

Ronald Larson to Duane and Jillian Bomleny, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 21 in Wyanet Township, $456,274.

March 17, 2023

Marion Family Trust, Donald Marion (tr) and Geri Marion (tr) to Laura Bird, trustees’ deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $25,000.

Dexter Hansen to Kenton Schrowang, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Gold Township, $36,925.

March 20, 2023

Emelyn and Kevin Alt to Aileene Herro, warranty deed, part of Lot 13 in Princeton, $73,000.

March 21, 2023

Ellen Arnold to Gaile Arnold, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Macon Township, $280,000.

March 22, 2023

C Crane and Carolyn Schafer to G-Crew Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 79 and parts of Lot 16 in Block 79 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.

William Provance (decd), Gerald Provance (ex) and Steven Provance (ex) to Colleen and Todd Nickelsen, executor deed, Lot 6 in Block 13 and part of Lot 7 in Block 13 in Dover, $40,000.

March 23, 2023

Lynne Feurer 2019 Revocable Trust, Lynne Feurer (decd), Alexis Feurer (tr) and Marian Feurer Trust to Adam and Heather Bradley, trustees’ deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Sapp’s Addition in Wyanet, $50,000.

Michael Maynard (tr) and Judith Nelson Revocable Trust to Elisha and Jarrod Merkley, trustees’ deed, part of Section 18 in Princeton Township, $447,500.

Amanda Schwingle to Alisa Hall, warranty deed, Lot 175 and part of Lot 176 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $70,000.

March 24, 2023

James Crisman (decd) and Scott Crisman (ex) to Lillian and Robert Pfaffmann, executor deed, parts of Section 17 in Macon Township, $899,470.

Fredy Perez to Diego Madrigal, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 6 in Keim’s Addition in DePue, $44,000.

March 28, 2023

Luke Lanxon to Sandra Altizer, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 33 and part of Lot 7 in Block 33 in South Addition in Sheffield, $125,000.

Ann Schoff (decd) and John Schoff (ex) to Daniel Schoff, executor deed, part of Section 32 in Walnut Township, $508,112.

Sherry Mascal (decd) and Justine Whittington (ex) to Nicole Burkey and Thomas Wright, executor deed, Lot 2 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $108,500.

Randall Birkey to Janine Hartley, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Wyanet Township, $437,500.

Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1 and U S Bank National Association (tr) to Walter Tunk, warranty deed, part of Section 2 in Berlin Township, $80,000.

March 29, 2023

Megan Balensiefen and Brian Couch to Good Roots Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 22 in Sheffield, $50,000.

Frank Brown to Sulkerine Delgado Ramirez, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 6 and Lot 4 in Block 6 in Nelson’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $51,500.

Carol Bingaman (tr) and Michael Bingaman (tr) to Allen Foes, part of Section 3 in Mineral Township and part of Section 10 in Mineral Township, $1,304,510.

Dianne Meyer to Louis Budnick Jr., warranty deed, parts of Section 29 in Hall Township, $9,000.

Claude Cook and Susanna Read to Bureau County Safaris LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Arispie Township, $161,000.

Kimberly and Michael Walters to Shane and Shannon Walters, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Walnut Township, $62,000.

Beata and Jaroslaw Magiera to Maciej Mucha, warranty deed, Lots 156 and 157 in Sec 9-14-9 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, $9,000.

Jonathan and Leslie Quintana to Leslie Wingett III, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 13 in Frary’s Addition in LaMoille, $189,000.

March 30, 2023

Holly and James Ferguson to Steven Sondgeroth, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Berlin Township, $84,000.

Dolores Van Drew to Angela and Brent DeVenney, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $1,500.

Jean Guede (tr), Joseph Ringenberg (tr), Betty Ringenberg Trust and Marvin Ringenberg Trust to James and Susan Ringenberg, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 13 in Mineral Township, $260,505.

March 31, 2023

Eugene and Jeffrey Sebben to Raquel Hermosillo, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 64 in Ladd, $40,000.

Robert VanWassenhove to Daniel Osborne, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Neponset Township and part of Section 7 in Neponset Township, $45,000.

Victoria Taylor (tr) and Victoria Taylor Trust to Alexandria Kuntz, warranty deed, part of Section 27 in Westfield Township, $43,000.

Lois Flaherty Trust and Patricia Langham (tr) to Rafael Maldonado, trustees’ deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 19 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry, $130,000.

Louise Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (tr), Joseph Kunkel (tr) and Robert Kunkel (tr) to Jill and Joseph Kunkel, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 3 in Indiantown Township, $513,729.

Joseph Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (ex), Joseph Kunkel (ex) and Robert Kunkel (ex) to Jill and Joseph Kunkel, executor deed, parts of Section 3 in Indiantown Township, $513,729.

James Crisman (decd) and Scott Crisman (ex) to Cheryl and Kent Balensiefen, executor deed, part of Section 16 in Macon Township and part of Section 21 in Macon Township, $2,400,000.

Gerald and Karen Kling to Deborah Stecken, warranty deed, Lot 6, part of Lot 93 and part of Lot 94 in Diekemper Condominium in Princeton, $219,000.