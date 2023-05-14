Bureau County Property Transfers: March 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
March 1, 2023
Gaile Arnold to John Joos, warranty deed, parts of Sections 8 and 9 in Macon Township, $280,000.
Paul and Veronica Moon to Breanna and Tyler Woolley, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 1 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $125,000.
March 2, 2023
Michael Muzzarelli to Albert Gottberg, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 5 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $4,503.
Jobanie Rodriguez Beisa to Jared Perez, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 33 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.
Gregory Ladzinski 2013 Revocable Trust and Gregory Ladzinski (tr) to Ladzinski Land Trust No. 1 and Stephen Ladzinski (tr), trustees’ deed, parts of Sections 11 and 12 in Arispie Township, $107,638.
Equity One Investment Fund LLC to Brendan and Misty Endress, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Neponset Township, $427,065.
Gerald McCarthy and Anita Schmidt to Tonda LLC, warranty deed, Section 8 and part of Section 9 in Berlin Township, $2,682,000.
March 3, 2023
Lydia Kimberley to Kathy and Paul McCauley, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 18 in Princeton Township, $184,000.
Cheryl and Donald Rosentretter to Cade Harrison, warranty deed, Lot 71 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $69,500.
Rosemary Kellerman (tr) and Rosemary Kellerman Trust to Carter Piercy, trustees’ deed, Lot 31 in Block 8 in Johnson’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $175,000.
Lana Pogliano to 2400 North Land Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 31 in Walnut Township, $180,000.
March 6, 2023
Ronald Hohertz to Mid-Farm Ag Inc, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in La Moille Township, $1,204,960.
Connie Blazier, Robert Blazier and Sharon Dale to Michael Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Block 15 in North Addition in Princeton, $88,000.
March 7, 2023
Jeanine Ostrowski and Timothy Williams to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, warranty deed, part of Section 28 in Concord Township, $660,000.
Nicholas Balestri (AIF) and Gary Ernat to Dawn Rich, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Block 23 in Ladd, $105,300.
Sharon Smith (tr) and Sharon Smith Trust to Jerry and Patricia Jackson, trustees’ deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 11 in Dover, $20,000.
March 9, 2023
Kevin Little to Mid-Farm Ag Inc., warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Bureau Township, $1,100,000.
Sheryl Lange, Linda Rod and Carlyn Wood to Brandon Teske, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Wyanet Township, $54,000.
Donald and Nancy Lowry to Adrian Gann and Brooke Henry, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 7 in Newman’s First Addition in Cherry, $45,000.
March 10, 2023
Marcella Jaggers (tr) and Barbara Ollila Trust to Bob and Eileen Prusator, trustees’ deed, Lot 21 in Liberty Village in Princeton, $275,500.
Amanda and Peter Rousonelos to Jordan and Luke Lanxon, joint tenancy deed, Lot 9, Lot 10 and part of Lot 8 in Block 45 in East Addition in Sheffield, $220,000.
March 13, 2023
Lois Flaherty Trust and Patricia Langham (tr) to Carolyn Franklin and Joseph Schwamberger, trustees’ deed, Section 22 in Westfield Township, $640,000.
Dorcas Moore (decd) and Duane Moore to Errold Humphreys III, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 39 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $60,000.
Michael Kuziemka to Janet and Mark Mellott, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 164 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $94,000.
March 14, 2023
Vito Corriero to Ashlee Cates, warranty deed, part of Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $79,000.
Jason and Jodi Pollard to Karen Rankins, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Manlius Township, $165,000.
Antonio Caracheo Jr. to Yesenia Castro Yanez, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Block 1 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $39,000.
March 15, 2023
Arlene Arnhold, Diane Arnhold, Arnitta Eldred and Lorraine Leslie to 500 W. Lake Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 30 in Gold Township, part of Section 8 in Mineral Township, part of Section 35 in Gold Township and parts of Section 8 in Wyanet Township, $7,528,353.
John French (POA) and Donna French to Lisa Haun, warranty deed, Lot 25 in Oakbrook Park First Addition Lots 1-52 in DePue, $67,000.
Mary DeSerf, Daniel Marenda, Dominic Marenda, Joseph Marenda, Raymond Marenda and Thomas Marenda to Dominic Marenda, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Marenda’s Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.
Kelsey Stutzman to Lindsay Hinkle, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $197,000.