May 14, 2023
Bureau County Property Transfers: March 1-15, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

March 1, 2023

Gaile Arnold to John Joos, warranty deed, parts of Sections 8 and 9 in Macon Township, $280,000.

Paul and Veronica Moon to Breanna and Tyler Woolley, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 1 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $125,000.

March 2, 2023

Michael Muzzarelli to Albert Gottberg, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 5 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $4,503.

Jobanie Rodriguez Beisa to Jared Perez, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 33 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.

Gregory Ladzinski 2013 Revocable Trust and Gregory Ladzinski (tr) to Ladzinski Land Trust No. 1 and Stephen Ladzinski (tr), trustees’ deed, parts of Sections 11 and 12 in Arispie Township, $107,638.

Equity One Investment Fund LLC to Brendan and Misty Endress, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Neponset Township, $427,065.

Gerald McCarthy and Anita Schmidt to Tonda LLC, warranty deed, Section 8 and part of Section 9 in Berlin Township, $2,682,000.

March 3, 2023

Lydia Kimberley to Kathy and Paul McCauley, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 18 in Princeton Township, $184,000.

Cheryl and Donald Rosentretter to Cade Harrison, warranty deed, Lot 71 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $69,500.

Rosemary Kellerman (tr) and Rosemary Kellerman Trust to Carter Piercy, trustees’ deed, Lot 31 in Block 8 in Johnson’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $175,000.

Lana Pogliano to 2400 North Land Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 31 in Walnut Township, $180,000.

March 6, 2023

Ronald Hohertz to Mid-Farm Ag Inc, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in La Moille Township, $1,204,960.

Connie Blazier, Robert Blazier and Sharon Dale to Michael Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Block 15 in North Addition in Princeton, $88,000.

March 7, 2023

Jeanine Ostrowski and Timothy Williams to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, warranty deed, part of Section 28 in Concord Township, $660,000.

Nicholas Balestri (AIF) and Gary Ernat to Dawn Rich, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Block 23 in Ladd, $105,300.

Sharon Smith (tr) and Sharon Smith Trust to Jerry and Patricia Jackson, trustees’ deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 11 in Dover, $20,000.

March 9, 2023

Kevin Little to Mid-Farm Ag Inc., warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Bureau Township, $1,100,000.

Sheryl Lange, Linda Rod and Carlyn Wood to Brandon Teske, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Wyanet Township, $54,000.

Donald and Nancy Lowry to Adrian Gann and Brooke Henry, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 7 in Newman’s First Addition in Cherry, $45,000.

March 10, 2023

Marcella Jaggers (tr) and Barbara Ollila Trust to Bob and Eileen Prusator, trustees’ deed, Lot 21 in Liberty Village in Princeton, $275,500.

Amanda and Peter Rousonelos to Jordan and Luke Lanxon, joint tenancy deed, Lot 9, Lot 10 and part of Lot 8 in Block 45 in East Addition in Sheffield, $220,000.

March 13, 2023

Lois Flaherty Trust and Patricia Langham (tr) to Carolyn Franklin and Joseph Schwamberger, trustees’ deed, Section 22 in Westfield Township, $640,000.

Dorcas Moore (decd) and Duane Moore to Errold Humphreys III, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 39 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $60,000.

Michael Kuziemka to Janet and Mark Mellott, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 164 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $94,000.

March 14, 2023

Vito Corriero to Ashlee Cates, warranty deed, part of Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $79,000.

Jason and Jodi Pollard to Karen Rankins, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Manlius Township, $165,000.

Antonio Caracheo Jr. to Yesenia Castro Yanez, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Block 1 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $39,000.

March 15, 2023

Arlene Arnhold, Diane Arnhold, Arnitta Eldred and Lorraine Leslie to 500 W. Lake Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 30 in Gold Township, part of Section 8 in Mineral Township, part of Section 35 in Gold Township and parts of Section 8 in Wyanet Township, $7,528,353.

John French (POA) and Donna French to Lisa Haun, warranty deed, Lot 25 in Oakbrook Park First Addition Lots 1-52 in DePue, $67,000.

Mary DeSerf, Daniel Marenda, Dominic Marenda, Joseph Marenda, Raymond Marenda and Thomas Marenda to Dominic Marenda, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Marenda’s Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.

Kelsey Stutzman to Lindsay Hinkle, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $197,000.