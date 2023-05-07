Bureau County Property Transfers: February 16-28, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Feb. 16, 2023
Lynn and Tyler Lewis to Andrea and Kevin Platt, warranty deed, parts of Section 2 in LaMoille Township, $102,000.
J P Morgan Acquisition Corp, Estavan Perez and Bureau County Sheriff James Reed to Rock River Housing Trust, sheriff deed, Lot 6 in Block 13 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $49,501.
Feb. 17, 2023
Arnold Buckman (tr) and Arnold Buckman Trust to Jeffrey Rowe (tr) and Jeffrey Rowe Trust, trustees’ deed, part of Section 6 in Selby Township, $2,296,350.
Louise Urbanski to Gzim Imeri, warranty deed, Lots 4, 5 and 6 in Block 1 in Nelson’s First Subdivision in Spring Valley, $50,000.
Curtis and Laverda Headings to Wolf Generations LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 11 in Greenville Township, $1,800,000.
Kennedy Family Farms LLC to Tammie Pebbles, warranty deed, part of Section 15 in Bureau Township, $475.
Feb. 21, 2023
Brian Sorenson to Marty Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Riley’s Addition in Mineral, $27,500.
Timothy Dierks (decd) and Lauren Mongan (ex) to Maria and Oscar Sanchez, administrator’s deed, Lot 4 in Block 17 in Spring Valley, $30,000.
Patrick Hockings to Maria De Carmen Ruiz, Evelia Ruiz and Pedro Ruiz, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Block 42 in Spring Valley, $60,000.
Harry Starkey to William Johnson and Theresa Love, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 35 and part of Lot 2 in Block 35 in South Addition in Sheffield, $100,000.
William Beneke (tr), Gary Bruce (tr), Tracy Grimmer (tr), Charles Hanson (tr), Timothy Harris (tr) and Adeline Prouty Will to Marcia and Terry Burress, trustees’ deed, Sections 23 and 24 in Wyanet Township, $1,148,886.
Feb. 22, 2023
Gregory Stone (adm) and Clarence Stone (decd) to Nancy Davis and Reeve Winkler, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $87,550.
Feb. 23, 2023
Mary Stearns to Bennett Kuster, warranty deed, parts of Section 11 in Neponset Township, $368,000.
Nancy Cotter Living Trust and Benita Klasen (tr) to Jeanette and Steve Scott, trustees’ deed, part of Section 13 in Indiantown Township, $185,000.
Feb. 27, 2023
Solomon Shaner to William Endress, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Neponset Township, $355,000.
George Glover (tr) and Glenn Glover Trust to Giovanni Alfano, trustees’ deed, Lot 28, Lot 29, part of Lot 27 and part of Lot 30 in DePue, $10,500.
George Glover (tr) and Glenn Glover (tr) to Giovanni Alfano, trustees’ deed, Lot 76 in DePue, $500.
Eble Family Trust No One, Janet Eble and Larry Eble to Gary Wall, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 22 in Milo Township, $157,000.
Mary and William Caldera to Margarito Aldana, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 3 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.
Joseph Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (ex), Joseph Kunkel (ex) and Robert Kunkel (ex) to Gerard and Jeanine Kunkel, executor deed, part of Section 2 and parts of Section 3 in Indiantown Township, $1,807,300.
Emily Miller to Steven Caudill and Marcelena Salzmann, warranty deed, Lot 8 and part of Lot 9 in Block 1 in Sheffield, $138,500.
Feb. 28, 2023
Michael Reed to John and Kathleen DeRose, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 18 in Indiantown Township, $125,000.