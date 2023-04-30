Bureau County Property Transfers: February 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Feb. 1, 2023
Carol Eckberg (decd) and Brenda Eckberg (ex) to Diane Sims, executor deed, Lot 5 in Homeway Addition in Walnut, $62,000.
John Covington (tr) and Georgia Phillips Trust to Erick Quintana Raya and Alejandra Quintana, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 34 in Hall Township, $160,000.
Gloria O’Neal (AIF) and Sharon Penner to Christine McGauley, warranty deed, Lot 9 and part of Lot 10 in L.J. Conner’s Addition in Princeton, $120,000.
Michael and Steven Kane to Jacquelyn and Richard Pozzi, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Wheatland Township, $56,500.
Charlotte and Roger Nielsen to Toby Roberts, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 10 in Sheffield, $80,000.
Feb. 3, 2023
Damaris Gonzalez and Georgina Perez to Fred Bettarelli and Dylan Shaull, warranty deed, Lot 23 in Block 22 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $132,000.
Feb. 6, 2023
James Robinson to Kim and Robert Ajster, warranty deed, Lots 3 and 4 in Block 6 in Nelson’s Third Subdivision in Spring Valley, $185,000.
Lauretta McNamara Hinds and Laurie McNamara Hinds to James and Jill Barto, warranty deed, part of Section 5 in Milo Township, $850,000.
Feb. 7, 2023
S & S Investments LLC to Richard Raimondi Jr. and Kathy Raimondi, warranty deed, Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Block 31 in South Addition in Sheffield, $294,018.
Marcia and Terry Burress to Sue Snyder, warranty deed, parts of Section 19 in Wyanet Township, $1,300,000.
Feb. 8, 2023
Sunshine Agriculture Incorporated to Jason and Stephanie Marquis, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Concord Township, $601,792.
Jeremy Ring (tr) and Jeremy Ring Trust to Kathleen Doll (tr), Kenard Doll (tr), Kathleen Doll Trust, Kenard Doll Trust and Jeffrey Doll, trustees’ deed, part of Section 16 in Westfield Township, $600,000.
Sunshine Agriculture Incorporated to Megan and Richard Brummel, warranty deed, parts of Sections 2 and 3 in Concord Township, $431,664.
Blase Zera to Daniel Hart, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 6 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $116,500.
Mary Ann Cernovich to Mary Ortiz, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 11 and part of Lot 2 in Block 11 in Sheffield, $220,000.
Feb. 9, 2023
Larry Forristall (decd) and Timothy Forristall (ex) to Laura Riva and James Saal, executor deed, Lot 10 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $150,000.
Feb. 10, 2023
Nicholas Balestri (AIF) and Jamison Wiersema to Corey and Stacey Dorsey, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 1 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $150,000.
Gregory Fischer to Donald Ruffie, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 3 in Van Orin, $30,000.
Catherine and Ronald Skaggs to Brooklyn Fusinatto and Colton Youngren, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 18 in Princeton Township, $195,000.
Midwest Hospitality Venture LLC to Shiv Shakti Hospitality LLC, warranty deed, parts of Sections 4 and 5 in Princeton Township, $1,000,000.
Feb. 14, 2023
Patrick Hockings to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 9 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.
James Odell Jr. to Victoria Esquivel, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 7 in Union Addition in Princeton, $36,800.
Mary Bend to Clarice and Leslie Bend, warranty deed, part of Block 3 in Krooss’ Addition in LaMoille, $140,000.
Royce Mignone to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 118 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $23,000.
Patricia Brinkley and Mahlerie Funderberg to Lara and Perry Pearson, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 1 and part of Lot 3 in Block 1 in Lapsley’s Addition in Dover, $64,000.
Tyler Thurston to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Walnut Township, $50,000.
Feb. 15, 2023
Como Lake Condos LLC to Aaron Nimrick, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 43 and parts of Lot 8 in Block 43 in Sheffield, $65,000.