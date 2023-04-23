Bureau County Property Transfers: January 16-31, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Jan. 17, 2023
Brandy Lockett to Braden Damerell, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 6 in Dalzell’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $69,000.
Jan. 18, 2023
Bonnie Anders to Bilal and Sumaira Hunani, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 9 in North Addition in Princeton, $58,000.
Irene Milligan to John Blair Jr., warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 15 in Tiskilwa, $35,000.
Laura and Leland Henry to John Blair Jr., part of Section 7 and part of Section 8 in Arispie Township, $190,000.
April Buchanan and Adam Odell to Marc and Michele Mongan, warranty deed, part of Section 28 in Berlin Township, $35,000.
Jan. 19, 2023
James Crain and Barbara Valenti to Anna Triplett, warranty deed, Lot 21 in Whitver’s Addition in Walnut, $29,200.
James Crain and Barbara Valenti to Anna Triplett, warranty deed, part of Lot 20 in Walnut, $49,600.
Ryder Truck Rental Inc. to Bahler Real Estate LLC, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $630,000.
Nicolette Lucas (tr) and Nicolette Lucas Trust to TMRRGI LLC, trustees’ deed, Lot 11 in Block 122 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $32,000.
Jan. 20, 2023
Ken Yacobozzi to LMRT LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Arispie Township, $938,982.
Jan. 23, 2023
Collection Professionals Inc., Illinois Housing Development Authority, Ben Palanos, Nichole Palanos, Robert Palanos, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and U S Bank National Association to Champaign Investment LLC, sheriff deed, Lot 19, Lot 22 and Lot 23 in Block 11 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $81,500.
Gina Grah to Yasuhisa Shirai, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Mitchie Subdivision, Part W 1/2 NE, Sec 30-17-11, $137,500.
Glen Erickson to Christopher Smith, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 56 in Spring Valley, $141,000.
Barbara and Wayne Pinter to Richard and Valerie Keeney, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Hall Township, $100,000.
Daniel Donovan (decd) and Andrew Russell (adm) to Jonathon Zembrzuski, administrator’s deed, part of Section 21 in Selby Township, $140,000.
Jan. 24, 2023
Kathe McKee (decd), Robert McKee (decd), Tamme McKee and Pamela Stearns to Joshua Rodriguez, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Doherty’s Subdivision in Spring Valley and part of Lot 5 in I.J. Jagodzinski’s Addition in Spring Valley, $142,000.
Elfega and Martin Maciel to Caitlin Sullivan, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Manlius Township, $150,000.
Jan. 25, 2023
Daniel and Susie McFadden to Russell Beaumont, warranty deed, Lots 4, 5 and 6 in Block 41 in Spring Valley, $50,000.
Debra and Scott Cuvelier to Paula and Ron Bend, warranty deed, Lot 9, Lot 10, Lot 11, Lot 12, Lot 13, Lot 14, Lot 15, part of Lot 16, part of Lot 17 and part of Lot 18 in Block 2 in Yerk’s Addition in Walnut, $150,000.
Marie Duyvejonck, Julia Gill, Anne Grady, Michael Grady, Mark Johnson, Brien Johnston, Megan Lasiowski, Martha Marshall and Erin Nelson to James Albrecht (tr), Laura Albrecht (tr), James Albrecht Trust and Laura Albrecht Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Indiantown Township, $1,240,000.
Jan. 26, 2023
Sunshine Agriculture Incorporated to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 and parts of Section 2 in Concord Township, $2,174,894.
Jan. 27, 2023
Roxanne Nava to Brittany Sharma and Joseph Smith, joint tenancy deed, art of Lot 6, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 1 in Wyanet, $90,820.
Adan Ruiz to Pietro Alfano, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 135 in Dalzell’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $6,500.
Cheryle and Patrick Grounds to Alysa and David Farris, warranty deed, parts of Section 31 in Ohio Township, $270,000.
Midland States Bank to 1839 North Main LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $205,397.
Jan. 30, 2023
Douglas and Linda Barnes to Brian and Nicole Scott, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Selby Township, $275,000.
Jesus Andana to Raquel Hermosillo, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 14 in Ladd, $35,000.
Sunshine Agriculture Incorporated to Donald King, Dee Ann McCune and Harry McCune, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 and parts of Section 10 in Concord Township, $1,366,376.
Heather and Nicklaus Bishop to Douglas and Linda Barnes, part of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $280,000.
Sunshine Agriculture Incorporated to Virtue Farms LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 3 and part of Section 2 in Concord Township, $2,790,032.