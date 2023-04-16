Bureau County Property Transfers: January 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Jan. 3, 2023
Ann Cobane to Erica and Larry Sanza, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $140,000.
Champaign Investment LLC to Tyler Townsend, warranty deed, Lots 19, 22 and 23 in Block 11 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $135,000.
David and Nancy Hepner to Madrigal Inc., warranty deed, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 10 in Block 41 in Spring Valley, $40,000.
Wyanet Body Shop Inc. to Judith and Rick Rediger, warranty deed, Lot 14, Lot 15, part of Lot 18 and part of Lot 13 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $250,000.
Jan. 4, 2023
Mary Peterson to Harvest Realty and Development Inc., warranty deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 6 in Block 4 in North Addition in Princeton, $46,000.
Jan. 5, 2023
Frank Cattani to Shawn Martin, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Block 21 in Ladd, $157,000.
Russell Beaumont to Jose Magallanes-Carlos, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 12 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $150,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Good Roots Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 47 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $43,000.
Jonathon Zembrzuski to Tracey Felton, Gonzalo Gallardo and Rosalie Gallardo, warranty deed, part of Lot 56 and part of Lot 57 in Watter’s Addition in LaMoille, $54,000.
Jan. 6, 2023
Allen Turczyn to Edgar Arteaga and Francisco Gomez Barcenas, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 19 in Spring Valley Coal First Addition in Dalzell, $160,000.
Jeffrey Mullis and Joan Wolf to Ethan Kelly and Rebecca Lorenzo, warranty deed, Lot 209 in Greencroft Section 2 in Princeton, $183,500.
Jan. 9, 2023
Gage Holton to Galina and Vladislav Germanovich, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Buswell, Huckins and McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $80,000.
Jan. 10, 2023
Gloria and Norman Hostetler to Gary Blosser, warranty deed, parts of Sections 2 and 3 in Fairfield Township, $850,000.
Todd Poruba to Larry Nelson, warranty deed, Lot 28 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $55,000.
Todd Poruba to Larry Nelson, warranty deed, part of Lot 80 in Princeton, $20,000.
Jan. 12, 2023
Timothy McCann to Brendan Senders, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Miller’s Second Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $5,000.
Vincent Coughlin to Fatima Ramirez Sosa, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 61 in Ladd, $125,000.
Teresa Berrum to Jobanie Rodriguez Beisa, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 33 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $28,000.
David Forristall and James Morris to Bear Dog Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Princeton Township, $150,000.
Jan. 13, 2023
Bradley and Debra Geuther to Allison and Chad Geuther, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Clarion Township, $250,000.