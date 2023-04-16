April 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Property Transfers: January 1-15, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Jan. 3, 2023

Ann Cobane to Erica and Larry Sanza, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $140,000.

Champaign Investment LLC to Tyler Townsend, warranty deed, Lots 19, 22 and 23 in Block 11 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $135,000.

David and Nancy Hepner to Madrigal Inc., warranty deed, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 10 in Block 41 in Spring Valley, $40,000.

Wyanet Body Shop Inc. to Judith and Rick Rediger, warranty deed, Lot 14, Lot 15, part of Lot 18 and part of Lot 13 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $250,000.

Jan. 4, 2023

Mary Peterson to Harvest Realty and Development Inc., warranty deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 6 in Block 4 in North Addition in Princeton, $46,000.

Jan. 5, 2023

Frank Cattani to Shawn Martin, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Block 21 in Ladd, $157,000.

Russell Beaumont to Jose Magallanes-Carlos, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 12 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $150,000.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Good Roots Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 47 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $43,000.

Jonathon Zembrzuski to Tracey Felton, Gonzalo Gallardo and Rosalie Gallardo, warranty deed, part of Lot 56 and part of Lot 57 in Watter’s Addition in LaMoille, $54,000.

Jan. 6, 2023

Allen Turczyn to Edgar Arteaga and Francisco Gomez Barcenas, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 19 in Spring Valley Coal First Addition in Dalzell, $160,000.

Jeffrey Mullis and Joan Wolf to Ethan Kelly and Rebecca Lorenzo, warranty deed, Lot 209 in Greencroft Section 2 in Princeton, $183,500.

Jan. 9, 2023

Gage Holton to Galina and Vladislav Germanovich, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Buswell, Huckins and McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $80,000.

Jan. 10, 2023

Gloria and Norman Hostetler to Gary Blosser, warranty deed, parts of Sections 2 and 3 in Fairfield Township, $850,000.

Todd Poruba to Larry Nelson, warranty deed, Lot 28 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $55,000.

Todd Poruba to Larry Nelson, warranty deed, part of Lot 80 in Princeton, $20,000.

Jan. 12, 2023

Timothy McCann to Brendan Senders, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Miller’s Second Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $5,000.

Vincent Coughlin to Fatima Ramirez Sosa, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 61 in Ladd, $125,000.

Teresa Berrum to Jobanie Rodriguez Beisa, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 33 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $28,000.

David Forristall and James Morris to Bear Dog Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Princeton Township, $150,000.

Jan. 13, 2023

Bradley and Debra Geuther to Allison and Chad Geuther, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Clarion Township, $250,000.