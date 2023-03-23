Bureau County Property Transfers: December 16-31, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Dec. 16, 2022
Andrea and Kevin Platt to Kristen and Michael Leopold, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $267,000.
Adam Knudsen, Samantha Knudsen and Knute E Farm LLC to Douglas Smith Jr. and Ashley Smith, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $129,000.
Judith and Rick Rediger to Gripp Farms RP LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $1,000,000.
Dec. 19, 2022
Kimberly Nealand-Wilhite and Brenda Sloan to Michelle Rosenow, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Berlin Township, $9,693.60.
Kimberly Nealand-Wilhite and Michelle Rosenow to Brenda Sloan, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Berlin Township, $14,443.60.
Equity One Investment Fund LLC to Mickel and Phyllis Fargher, warranty deed, part of Lot 27 in Walnut, $20,000.
Sharon Kidd to Charles Cullinane, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3, all in Block 8, in Ohio, $6,000.
Victor Loitz (decd) and Joseph Loitz (ex) to Danielle and John Blosser, executor deed, part of Section 5 in Mineral Township, $292,680.
Victor Loitz (decd) and Joseph Loitz (ex) to Virtue Farms LLC, executor deed, part of Section 6 in Mineral Township, $1,688,315.
David Garland to Amber and Matthew Morman, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Resubdivision - Block 2 - McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $5,808.65.
Lori Cekander (ex), Deanna Doran (ex) and Barbara Heuer (decd) to Logan Bopes, executor deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 16 in Wyanet, $123,500.
Vickie Dewalt (tr) and Vickie Donley Trust to Ashley and Zachary Mennie, trustees’ deed, Lot 1 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $340,000.
Dennis Guither to Christine and David Anderson, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 17 in Ohio Township, $1,113,200.
Jon Ecklund (tr) and Joan Ecklund Trust to Garrett Geuther, trustees’ deed, part of Section 28 in Clarion Township, $941,031.
Dec. 20, 2022
Paul Kincaid to Agraciado Irizarry, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Knox Addition in Princeton, $143,000.
Gwendolyn and Kenneth Luck to Linda and William McGrath, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Deer Path Subdivision in Spring Valley, $199,000.
Dec. 21, 2022
Kristen Fagerman to Tyler Harlow, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 119 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $93,500.
Nellie Martin (decd) and Craig Martin (ex) to Kate and Kevin Lasier, executor deed, parts of Lot 8 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $117,000.
William Phinney to Rentco LLC, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Northwest Addition in Princeton, $175,000.
Curtis and Sandra Thompson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 10 in Block 12 in Wyanet, $42,500.
Mary and Randall Coomer to Judy and Rick Rediger, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Concord Township, $451,000.
Dec. 22, 2022
Sandra Mannon to David Kohl, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Neponset Township, $666,160.
Lisa and Phillip Pellerito to Edwin and Michelle Uphoff, joint tenancy deed, Lot 13 in Deer Run North, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $250,000.
George Blakeslee, Lowanda Blakeslee and Jenna Lower (POA) to Katie and Shaun McMillin, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Hall Township, $260,000.
Holly and James Ferguson to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Dover Township, $115,000.
Dec. 27, 2022
Joyce and Lawrence Lucas to Aubrianna and Jordan Farmer, joint tenancy deed, Lot 24 in Timber Ridge Phase I, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $254,900.
Samuel D Popejoy (decd), Emily Popejoy (ex) and Samuel S Popejoy (ex) to Dominique and Samuel Scott Popejoy, executor deed, Lot 14 and part of Lot 13 in Block 6 in Manlius, $18,325.
Dec. 28, 2022
Mary and Steven Heward to Dee Ann and Harry McCune, joint tenancy deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 10 in Seibel’s Addition in Manlius, $100,001.
Vincent Michelini Jr. (tr), Karen Michelini (tr), Karen Michelini Trust and Vincent Michelini Trust to Cesar and Julie Puga, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Westfield Township, $325,000.
Dec. 29, 2022
Michelle and Zachary Lehn to Westley Schmidt, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 18 in Cattani’s Subdivision in Ladd, $200,000.
Paul Hamrick to Wolfer Farms 2007 LLC, Edwin Wolfer III and Kimberly Wolfer, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Hall Township, $1,259,862.
Equity One Investment Fund LLC to JCOO Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 59 in Princeton, $50,000.
Victor Loitz (decd) and Joseph Loitz (ex) to Chad and Teneille Gripp, executor deed, part of Section 6 in Mineral Township, $252,855.
Michael Mungor (AIF) and Letha Mungor to David and Gina Kolowski, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Homeway Third Addition in Walnut, $72,000.
Dec. 30, 2022
Gregory Fischer to Danny Brown Jr. and Heather Brown, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in LaMoille Township, $61,490.
WRBF LLC to Stephen Gibson II, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 138 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.
Roger Clausen (AIF), Lawrence Clausen and Shirley Clausen to Ashley Guenther Johnson, Gary Guenther and Stephanie Guenther, warranty deed, part of Lot 10 and part of Lot 11 in Block 3 in Ross Park Addition in Walnut, $40,000.
Boundless Real Estate Holdings LLC to PMP Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Lot A in First State Bank Subdivision in Princeton, $797,287.60.
Brandt Agronomic Services LLC to Gripp Custom Farming Corp., warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Wyanet Township, $100,000.
James McCune to Tyler Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 6 in Tomlinson’s Addition in Mineral, $11,000.
Bradley and Lindsay Maness to Sierra Storm, warranty deed, Lot 13 and part of Lot 14 in Block 16 in Wyanet, $110,000.