March 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Property Transfers: December 16-31, 2022

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Dec. 16, 2022

Andrea and Kevin Platt to Kristen and Michael Leopold, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $267,000.

Adam Knudsen, Samantha Knudsen and Knute E Farm LLC to Douglas Smith Jr. and Ashley Smith, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $129,000.

Judith and Rick Rediger to Gripp Farms RP LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $1,000,000.

Dec. 19, 2022

Kimberly Nealand-Wilhite and Brenda Sloan to Michelle Rosenow, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Berlin Township, $9,693.60.

Kimberly Nealand-Wilhite and Michelle Rosenow to Brenda Sloan, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Berlin Township, $14,443.60.

Equity One Investment Fund LLC to Mickel and Phyllis Fargher, warranty deed, part of Lot 27 in Walnut, $20,000.

Sharon Kidd to Charles Cullinane, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3, all in Block 8, in Ohio, $6,000.

Victor Loitz (decd) and Joseph Loitz (ex) to Danielle and John Blosser, executor deed, part of Section 5 in Mineral Township, $292,680.

Victor Loitz (decd) and Joseph Loitz (ex) to Virtue Farms LLC, executor deed, part of Section 6 in Mineral Township, $1,688,315.

David Garland to Amber and Matthew Morman, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Resubdivision - Block 2 - McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $5,808.65.

Lori Cekander (ex), Deanna Doran (ex) and Barbara Heuer (decd) to Logan Bopes, executor deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 16 in Wyanet, $123,500.

Vickie Dewalt (tr) and Vickie Donley Trust to Ashley and Zachary Mennie, trustees’ deed, Lot 1 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $340,000.

Dennis Guither to Christine and David Anderson, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 17 in Ohio Township, $1,113,200.

Jon Ecklund (tr) and Joan Ecklund Trust to Garrett Geuther, trustees’ deed, part of Section 28 in Clarion Township, $941,031.

Dec. 20, 2022

Paul Kincaid to Agraciado Irizarry, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Knox Addition in Princeton, $143,000.

Gwendolyn and Kenneth Luck to Linda and William McGrath, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Deer Path Subdivision in Spring Valley, $199,000.

Dec. 21, 2022

Kristen Fagerman to Tyler Harlow, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 119 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $93,500.

Nellie Martin (decd) and Craig Martin (ex) to Kate and Kevin Lasier, executor deed, parts of Lot 8 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $117,000.

William Phinney to Rentco LLC, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Northwest Addition in Princeton, $175,000.

Curtis and Sandra Thompson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 10 in Block 12 in Wyanet, $42,500.

Mary and Randall Coomer to Judy and Rick Rediger, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Concord Township, $451,000.

Dec. 22, 2022

Sandra Mannon to David Kohl, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Neponset Township, $666,160.

Lisa and Phillip Pellerito to Edwin and Michelle Uphoff, joint tenancy deed, Lot 13 in Deer Run North, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $250,000.

George Blakeslee, Lowanda Blakeslee and Jenna Lower (POA) to Katie and Shaun McMillin, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Hall Township, $260,000.

Holly and James Ferguson to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Dover Township, $115,000.

Dec. 27, 2022

Joyce and Lawrence Lucas to Aubrianna and Jordan Farmer, joint tenancy deed, Lot 24 in Timber Ridge Phase I, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $254,900.

Samuel D Popejoy (decd), Emily Popejoy (ex) and Samuel S Popejoy (ex) to Dominique and Samuel Scott Popejoy, executor deed, Lot 14 and part of Lot 13 in Block 6 in Manlius, $18,325.

Dec. 28, 2022

Mary and Steven Heward to Dee Ann and Harry McCune, joint tenancy deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 10 in Seibel’s Addition in Manlius, $100,001.

Vincent Michelini Jr. (tr), Karen Michelini (tr), Karen Michelini Trust and Vincent Michelini Trust to Cesar and Julie Puga, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Westfield Township, $325,000.

Dec. 29, 2022

Michelle and Zachary Lehn to Westley Schmidt, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 18 in Cattani’s Subdivision in Ladd, $200,000.

Paul Hamrick to Wolfer Farms 2007 LLC, Edwin Wolfer III and Kimberly Wolfer, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Hall Township, $1,259,862.

Equity One Investment Fund LLC to JCOO Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 59 in Princeton, $50,000.

Victor Loitz (decd) and Joseph Loitz (ex) to Chad and Teneille Gripp, executor deed, part of Section 6 in Mineral Township, $252,855.

Michael Mungor (AIF) and Letha Mungor to David and Gina Kolowski, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Homeway Third Addition in Walnut, $72,000.

Dec. 30, 2022

Gregory Fischer to Danny Brown Jr. and Heather Brown, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in LaMoille Township, $61,490.

WRBF LLC to Stephen Gibson II, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 138 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.

Roger Clausen (AIF), Lawrence Clausen and Shirley Clausen to Ashley Guenther Johnson, Gary Guenther and Stephanie Guenther, warranty deed, part of Lot 10 and part of Lot 11 in Block 3 in Ross Park Addition in Walnut, $40,000.

Boundless Real Estate Holdings LLC to PMP Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Lot A in First State Bank Subdivision in Princeton, $797,287.60.

Brandt Agronomic Services LLC to Gripp Custom Farming Corp., warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Wyanet Township, $100,000.

James McCune to Tyler Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 6 in Tomlinson’s Addition in Mineral, $11,000.

Bradley and Lindsay Maness to Sierra Storm, warranty deed, Lot 13 and part of Lot 14 in Block 16 in Wyanet, $110,000.