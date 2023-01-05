Bureau County Property Transfers: Oct 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Oct. 3, 2022
Ray and Vicky Blair to ABHIH Corp, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 87 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $78,000.
Richard Funfsinn (tr), Dawn Funfsinn Trust and Richard Funfsinn Trust to Karen Johannsen-Talsky and Gary Talsky, trustees’ deed, Lot 24 in Block 39 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $92,500.
Patricia Esquivel to Jonathan Hung Phung, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 122 and part of Lot 13 in Block 122 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.
Darryl Hamer (tr), Gerald Hamer Trust and Linda Hamer Trust to Daniel Pinter and Elizabeth Zemanek, trustees’ deed, part of Section 24 in Westfield Township, $328,000.
Oct. 5, 2022
James Townsend to Sara Foster and Jason Robinson, warranty deed, part of Section 32 in Princeton Township, $60,000.
Alfredo and Emilia Puga to Mario Alberto Quintana, warranty deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Block 4 in Banschbach’s Fourth Addition in DePue, $37,000.
Alan and Gloria Funai to Jason Stabler, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 3 in Atwood’s Addition in Neponset, $60,000.
Suzanne Bromme-Winger to Teri Smith, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 16 in Sheffield, $72,000.
Oct. 6, 2022
Patricia Genster (POA) and Barbara Genster to Victoria Sanden, warranty deed, parts of Section 19 in Concord Township, $96,500.
Jason Sapp (adm) and Craig Sapp (decd) to Sandra VanKeulen, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 13 in Wyanet, $120,000.
David and Pamela Castner to Brandon Myres, warranty deed, parts of Lot 69 in Princeton, $143,900.
Oct. 7, 2022
Joan Marshall to Eric and Glenda Olds, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 16 in Wyanet Township, $20,000.
Pamela Busch to Brenda Boyle, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 2 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $80,000.
Geneva Everson, Mid First Bank and Bureau County Sheriff James Reed, sheriff deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 7 in Sheffield, $48,239.
Oct. 11, 2022
John Bresley to Nicholas Genchi, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Princeton, $135,000.
Julie Berghammer, Margo Jilderda (decd) and Jeffery Jilderda to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Ohio Township, $30,000.
Patricia and Richard Logsdon to Victoria Roberts, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $16,000.
Nick Ioder to Margaret Wendle (tr), William Wendle (tr) and Margaret Wendle Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Arispie Township, $183,571.
Jacob Eilers to Orlando Toledo Perez, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 57 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $112,000.
Barbara McCoy, Bernadine McCoy, Brenda McCoy, Gerald McCoy, Randall McCoy, Richard McCoy, Ronald McCoy and Robert Oleson to Mary Ann Cernovich, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $67,500.
Oct. 12, 2022
David and Shelley Gorenz to Brush Creek Investments LLC, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Griffith’s Subdivision in Princeton, $92,000.
Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Katherine Jordan, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 1 in Tiskilwa, $85,000.
Oct. 13, 2022
Pamela Cochran to Deena and Zaia Chirkina, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Deer Run North, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $230,300.
Jeffrey Piper to Miguel Austin, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 11 in West Addition in Princeton, $177,000.
Jana Bricker (tr) and Mairanne Bricker Trust to Pamela Cochran, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Park Avenue Village Condominiums in Princeton, $128,000.
Debra and Ronald Willstead to Corrine Gibson and Jesse Willstead, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Walnut Township, $150,000.
Lawton Limited Partnership and Lawton Management Corporation to Elizabeth and Nathan Ray, warranty deed, parts of Sections 28 and 33 in Concord Township, $771,288.
Lawton Limited Partnership and Lawton Management Corporation to Edward Vock, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Concord Township, $1,178,584.
Oct. 14, 2022
Patricia Bittles (decd) and Jonathan Slavik (ex) to Kevin and Samantha Blair, executor deed, Lot 5 in Fonderoli’s Addition in Dalzell, $134,000.
Charles Cullinane to William Ogan, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Ohio Township, $400,000.