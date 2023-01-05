January 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Republican

Bureau County Property Transfers: Oct 1-15, 2022

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Oct. 3, 2022

Ray and Vicky Blair to ABHIH Corp, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 87 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $78,000.

Richard Funfsinn (tr), Dawn Funfsinn Trust and Richard Funfsinn Trust to Karen Johannsen-Talsky and Gary Talsky, trustees’ deed, Lot 24 in Block 39 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $92,500.

Patricia Esquivel to Jonathan Hung Phung, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 122 and part of Lot 13 in Block 122 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.

Darryl Hamer (tr), Gerald Hamer Trust and Linda Hamer Trust to Daniel Pinter and Elizabeth Zemanek, trustees’ deed, part of Section 24 in Westfield Township, $328,000.

Oct. 5, 2022

James Townsend to Sara Foster and Jason Robinson, warranty deed, part of Section 32 in Princeton Township, $60,000.

Alfredo and Emilia Puga to Mario Alberto Quintana, warranty deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Block 4 in Banschbach’s Fourth Addition in DePue, $37,000.

Alan and Gloria Funai to Jason Stabler, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 3 in Atwood’s Addition in Neponset, $60,000.

Suzanne Bromme-Winger to Teri Smith, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 16 in Sheffield, $72,000.

Oct. 6, 2022

Patricia Genster (POA) and Barbara Genster to Victoria Sanden, warranty deed, parts of Section 19 in Concord Township, $96,500.

Jason Sapp (adm) and Craig Sapp (decd) to Sandra VanKeulen, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 13 in Wyanet, $120,000.

David and Pamela Castner to Brandon Myres, warranty deed, parts of Lot 69 in Princeton, $143,900.

Oct. 7, 2022

Joan Marshall to Eric and Glenda Olds, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 16 in Wyanet Township, $20,000.

Pamela Busch to Brenda Boyle, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 2 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $80,000.

Geneva Everson, Mid First Bank and Bureau County Sheriff James Reed, sheriff deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 7 in Sheffield, $48,239.

Oct. 11, 2022

John Bresley to Nicholas Genchi, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Princeton, $135,000.

Julie Berghammer, Margo Jilderda (decd) and Jeffery Jilderda to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Ohio Township, $30,000.

Patricia and Richard Logsdon to Victoria Roberts, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $16,000.

Nick Ioder to Margaret Wendle (tr), William Wendle (tr) and Margaret Wendle Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Arispie Township, $183,571.

Jacob Eilers to Orlando Toledo Perez, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 57 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $112,000.

Barbara McCoy, Bernadine McCoy, Brenda McCoy, Gerald McCoy, Randall McCoy, Richard McCoy, Ronald McCoy and Robert Oleson to Mary Ann Cernovich, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $67,500.

Oct. 12, 2022

David and Shelley Gorenz to Brush Creek Investments LLC, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Griffith’s Subdivision in Princeton, $92,000.

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Katherine Jordan, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 1 in Tiskilwa, $85,000.

Oct. 13, 2022

Pamela Cochran to Deena and Zaia Chirkina, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Deer Run North, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $230,300.

Jeffrey Piper to Miguel Austin, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 11 in West Addition in Princeton, $177,000.

Jana Bricker (tr) and Mairanne Bricker Trust to Pamela Cochran, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Park Avenue Village Condominiums in Princeton, $128,000.

Debra and Ronald Willstead to Corrine Gibson and Jesse Willstead, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Walnut Township, $150,000.

Lawton Limited Partnership and Lawton Management Corporation to Elizabeth and Nathan Ray, warranty deed, parts of Sections 28 and 33 in Concord Township, $771,288.

Lawton Limited Partnership and Lawton Management Corporation to Edward Vock, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Concord Township, $1,178,584.

Oct. 14, 2022

Patricia Bittles (decd) and Jonathan Slavik (ex) to Kevin and Samantha Blair, executor deed, Lot 5 in Fonderoli’s Addition in Dalzell, $134,000.

Charles Cullinane to William Ogan, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Ohio Township, $400,000.