November 16, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Republican

Bureau County Property Transfers: Sept. 16-30, 2022

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Sept. 16, 2022

Donna Robinson to Dennis and Tina O’Brien, joint tenancy deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Block 2 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $112,000.

Amanda and Peter Rousonelos to Audrey and Dustin Baker, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Gold Township, $475,185.

Sept. 19, 2022

Pietro Alfano to Katelin Skelley, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 30 in Ladd, $137,000.

David Ohlson to Linda Michalovic Crawley, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $81,500.

Steven Ford to Donald Kelly, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Fairfield Township, $5,000.

Jerry and Melody Gott to Shaunee Kirkpatrick and Preston Powers, warranty deed, part of Lot 33, part of Lot 34 and part of Lot 35 in Watter’s Addition in LaMoille, $160,000.

Brian and Lisa Owens to Michael Huseman, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Walter’s Addition in Ohio, $220,000.

Sue Farra to Lynette and Nelson Hostetler, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Fairfield Township, $207,500.

Vernon Sondgeroth to Jordan and Morgan Johnson, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lot 3 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $75,000.

Sept. 20, 2022

Victoria DeWaele to Wade Schwanke Jr., warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Mineral Township, $88,000.

Brenda and Charles Hanson to Derek Schrock, Linda Shrock and Troy Shrock, warranty deed, parts of Section 26 in Fairfield Township, $700,000.

J Rayne LLC to Mackenzie Rollo, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $89,000.

Sept. 21, 2022

Patrick and Susan Jones to Bryan Herr and Haley Weidner, joint tenancy deed, part of Block 1 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $130,000.

Joan Wood Green, Audrey Gustafson, Randy Wood and Scott Wood to Kory Wood, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Selby Township, $40,860.58.

Sept. 22, 2022

Connie and James Underwood to Rebecca Starr, warranty deed, part of Lot 25 in L.J. Conner’s Addition in Princeton, $92,000.

Chad Downie to Patrick Kane and Mary Yount, warranty deed, Lot 147 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $150,000.

Michael and William Jones to MIH Ventures LLC, warranty deed, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Block 48 in East Addition in Sheffield, $20,000.

Bird Construction Company to Guy Sharkey Sr., warranty deed, Lot 28 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $60,000.

Sept. 23, 2022

Jonathan Moon to Michael Grieve, warranty deed, part of Lot 83 and part of Lot 84 in Buda, $50,000.

Michael and Sharon Paglia to Anna Espinoza, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Croisant’s Addition in Hollowayville, $98,000.

Lisa Anderson to Frank and Peggy Richards, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 26 in Bureau Township, $698,075.

Joshua and Suzanne Bell to Trisha Woodley, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Southgate Subdivision, Sec 19-16-7, in Sheffield, $137,000.

Sept. 26, 2022

Sarah Dugosh to Cassandra York, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Wyanet Township, $95,000.

Crissa and Ian Cardosi to Elm City Realty LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $100,000.

Marvin Vanderark (tr) and Marvin Vanderark Trust to Mitchell Kamps, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 21 in Mineral Township, $327,470.

Patricia Geiger to Sarah Dugosh and Mark Hall, warranty deed, Lot 1 and parts of Lots 2 and 3 in Tiskilwa, $19,000.

Sept. 28, 2022

Amy Williams Hall to Dylan Tyner Williams, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 1 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $95,000.

Sean Moynihan to Nancy Duffy, warranty deed, Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Block 10 in Dover, $52,008.

Patrick Murphey (tr), Scott Murphey (tr) and Joseph Allen Murphey Trust to Nicilynn’s Heirlooms LLC, part of Lot 44 in Princeton and Lot 8 in Block 17 in North Addition in Princeton, $200,000.

Sept. 29, 2022

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-1 to Chad May, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Eastmor Subdivision in Princeton, $122,325.

Roxann and Wayne Roberts to Moraine Valley Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 21, part of Lot 19 and part of Lot 20 in Emerson’s Addition in Buda, $34,000.

Lisa Grisham (tr) and Lisa Grisham Trust to Steven and Tina McNally, trustees’ deed, part of Section 32 in Westfield Township, $815,980.

Deborah Madsen, Elinor Nelson (decd) and Larry Trout to Mason Nave, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 12 in Dover, $50,000.

Jacquelyn Dumonceux to Levi Lamothe, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Stoner’s Second Addition in Princeton, $190,000.

Scott and Mary Wallis to Cameron Pace, warranty deed, parts of Lot 9 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $210,000.

Sept. 30, 2022

Norman Riley (tr) and Norman Riley Trust to James and Tracey Schoff, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 29 in Walnut Township, $1,294,775.

Craig Baker Living Trust, Rita Baker Living Trust, Craig Baker (tr) and Rita Baker (tr) to Taylor Clark, trustees’ deed, Lot 319 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $180,000.