Bureau County Property Transfers: Sept. 16-30, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Sept. 16, 2022
Donna Robinson to Dennis and Tina O’Brien, joint tenancy deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Block 2 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $112,000.
Amanda and Peter Rousonelos to Audrey and Dustin Baker, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Gold Township, $475,185.
Sept. 19, 2022
Pietro Alfano to Katelin Skelley, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 30 in Ladd, $137,000.
David Ohlson to Linda Michalovic Crawley, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $81,500.
Steven Ford to Donald Kelly, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Fairfield Township, $5,000.
Jerry and Melody Gott to Shaunee Kirkpatrick and Preston Powers, warranty deed, part of Lot 33, part of Lot 34 and part of Lot 35 in Watter’s Addition in LaMoille, $160,000.
Brian and Lisa Owens to Michael Huseman, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Walter’s Addition in Ohio, $220,000.
Sue Farra to Lynette and Nelson Hostetler, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Fairfield Township, $207,500.
Vernon Sondgeroth to Jordan and Morgan Johnson, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lot 3 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $75,000.
Sept. 20, 2022
Victoria DeWaele to Wade Schwanke Jr., warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Mineral Township, $88,000.
Brenda and Charles Hanson to Derek Schrock, Linda Shrock and Troy Shrock, warranty deed, parts of Section 26 in Fairfield Township, $700,000.
J Rayne LLC to Mackenzie Rollo, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $89,000.
Sept. 21, 2022
Patrick and Susan Jones to Bryan Herr and Haley Weidner, joint tenancy deed, part of Block 1 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $130,000.
Joan Wood Green, Audrey Gustafson, Randy Wood and Scott Wood to Kory Wood, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Selby Township, $40,860.58.
Sept. 22, 2022
Connie and James Underwood to Rebecca Starr, warranty deed, part of Lot 25 in L.J. Conner’s Addition in Princeton, $92,000.
Chad Downie to Patrick Kane and Mary Yount, warranty deed, Lot 147 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $150,000.
Michael and William Jones to MIH Ventures LLC, warranty deed, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Block 48 in East Addition in Sheffield, $20,000.
Bird Construction Company to Guy Sharkey Sr., warranty deed, Lot 28 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $60,000.
Sept. 23, 2022
Jonathan Moon to Michael Grieve, warranty deed, part of Lot 83 and part of Lot 84 in Buda, $50,000.
Michael and Sharon Paglia to Anna Espinoza, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Croisant’s Addition in Hollowayville, $98,000.
Lisa Anderson to Frank and Peggy Richards, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 26 in Bureau Township, $698,075.
Joshua and Suzanne Bell to Trisha Woodley, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Southgate Subdivision, Sec 19-16-7, in Sheffield, $137,000.
Sept. 26, 2022
Sarah Dugosh to Cassandra York, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Wyanet Township, $95,000.
Crissa and Ian Cardosi to Elm City Realty LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $100,000.
Marvin Vanderark (tr) and Marvin Vanderark Trust to Mitchell Kamps, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 21 in Mineral Township, $327,470.
Patricia Geiger to Sarah Dugosh and Mark Hall, warranty deed, Lot 1 and parts of Lots 2 and 3 in Tiskilwa, $19,000.
Sept. 28, 2022
Amy Williams Hall to Dylan Tyner Williams, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 1 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $95,000.
Sean Moynihan to Nancy Duffy, warranty deed, Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Block 10 in Dover, $52,008.
Patrick Murphey (tr), Scott Murphey (tr) and Joseph Allen Murphey Trust to Nicilynn’s Heirlooms LLC, part of Lot 44 in Princeton and Lot 8 in Block 17 in North Addition in Princeton, $200,000.
Sept. 29, 2022
New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-1 to Chad May, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Eastmor Subdivision in Princeton, $122,325.
Roxann and Wayne Roberts to Moraine Valley Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 21, part of Lot 19 and part of Lot 20 in Emerson’s Addition in Buda, $34,000.
Lisa Grisham (tr) and Lisa Grisham Trust to Steven and Tina McNally, trustees’ deed, part of Section 32 in Westfield Township, $815,980.
Deborah Madsen, Elinor Nelson (decd) and Larry Trout to Mason Nave, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 12 in Dover, $50,000.
Jacquelyn Dumonceux to Levi Lamothe, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Stoner’s Second Addition in Princeton, $190,000.
Scott and Mary Wallis to Cameron Pace, warranty deed, parts of Lot 9 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $210,000.
Sept. 30, 2022
Norman Riley (tr) and Norman Riley Trust to James and Tracey Schoff, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 29 in Walnut Township, $1,294,775.
Craig Baker Living Trust, Rita Baker Living Trust, Craig Baker (tr) and Rita Baker (tr) to Taylor Clark, trustees’ deed, Lot 319 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $180,000.