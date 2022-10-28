Bureau County Property Transfers: Sept. 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Sept. 1, 2022
Ivy and Matthew Waldorf to Huy Han, warranty deed, part of Lot 23 in Cambridge Second Addition in Spring Valley, $230,000.
Samuel Schaumleffel (decd) and Bridgit Schaumleffel to Alika and Jacob Kelley, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Johnson’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $219,500.
Curtis and Sandra Thompson to Matthew Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $120,000.
Hartmann Farms-Hart-Lyn Holsteins Ltd to Alex and Alyssa Leffelman, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Clarion Township, $150,000.
JICTB Inc to Craig and Trisha Parsons, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 70 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.
Sept. 2, 2022
Helen and Jeffrey Medill to Nancy Pappas, warranty deed, Lot 31 in Blakeley’s Estates Subdivision in Dalzell, $213,000.
Barry and Holly Flanagan to Andrew and Brandy Groleau, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 34 in Ladd, $25,000.
Alan Pierce (decd), Carol Pierce (decd), Angela Pierce and Terry Ramey to Enrique and Olga Arteaga, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Fairfield’s Subdivision in Spring Valley, $137,000.
Donald Bill Charitable Trust and Janice Cockerill (tr) to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 18 in Concord Township, $100,000.
Eric and Glenda Olds to Donita and Max Olds, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 49 and part of Lot 50 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $31,250.
Janet Reck to Dale and Susan Dugosh, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Berlin Township, $25,000.
Anne Schoff (decd) and John Schoff (ex) to Amanda and Ronald Schoff, executor deed, part of Section 32 in Walnut Township, $54,000.
Sept. 6, 2022
Carmen Maldonado Caracheo to Victor Quintana Campos and Vianey Troche Sancen, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 1 in Keim’s Third Subdivision in DePue, $50,000.
Simone Epps and Megan Theobald to David Stopka, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 20 in Spring Valley, $30,000.
Dale and Susan Dugosh to Bruce and Connie Willis, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Berlin Township, $20,000.
Sept. 7, 2022
Aimee Hernandez to Johnny Canty, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 86 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $13,148.
Sept. 8, 2022
Marjorie Russell to Alyssa and Justin Rubley, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 126 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.
Daniel Grigalunas to Wyatt Clepper and Brenda Mobley, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 52 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $62,000.
Barth Ansbach to Jessica and Robert Dingman, joint tenancy deed, Lot 9, Lot 10, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8, all in Block 7, in Manlius, $70,000.
Leslie and Patricia Schultz to Mitchell Miller, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in LaMoille Township, $50,000.
James McCune to Jason Ford and Megan Stiles Ford, warranty deed, part of Section 32 in Manlius Township, $40,000.
Aaron Ziegler to Michael and Whitney Yelm, joint tenancy deed, Lot 2 in Barber’s First Addition in Princeton, $89,000.
Sept. 9, 2022
Karla Fichtel (POA) and Richard Kramer to Robyn Washer, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Innsbruck Village Condominium in Princeton, $65,000.
Bobak and Maurissa Riahi to Sulkerine Delgado Ramirez and Armando I Villegas Salazar, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 73 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $52,000.
Wayne Boers (decd) and Laura Moyle (ex) to Jacob Eilers and Rebekah Woodward, administrator’s deed, Lot 10 in Blakely’s Estates Subdivision in Dalzell, $246,000.
Jay Twichell to Michael Weinmann, warranty deed, part of Block 3 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $137,000.
Sept. 12, 2022
Virgo Family Trust and Heather Virgo (tr) to Rigoberto Lopez, trustees’ deed, Lot 8, Lot 9, Lot 10 and part of Lot 7, all in Block 4, in Nelson’s Third Subdivision in Spring Valley, $40,000.
Curtis and Sandra Thompson to Ceer LLC, warranty deed, Lot 192 and part of Lot 191 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $190,000.
Sept. 13, 2022
Michael and Sheila Conway to Patricia Power Lesage and Todd Lesage, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 35 in Princeton Township, $310,000.
Ronald Ganschow (decd), Karen Ganschow (ex), Richard Ganschow (ex) and William Ganschow (ex) to Debra Ganschow, executor deed, part of Section 19 in Walnut Township, $1,250,000.
Sept. 14, 2022
Eureka Savings Bank - Mendota to Norris Revocable Living Trust, Anne Norris (tr) and Donald Norris (tr), warranty deed, parts of Section 36 in LaMoille Township, $88,000.
Progood Enterprises Inc. to Evergreen Hummingbird LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Selby Township, $424,750.
Progood Enterprises Inc. to Evergreen Hummingbird LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Leepertown Township, $74,750.
Bonnie Smith to James and Ramona Smith, warranty deed, part of Lot 58 in Princeton, $155,000.
Jacqueline and Scott Novicki to Andrew and Karen Fuzak, warranty deed, Lots 98, 99 and 100 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, $11,500.
Jesse DeRose to Nathan Walter, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 1 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $115,000.
Sept. 15, 2022
Eric May to Darci Bankes, warranty deed, part of Lot 14 and part of Lot 15 in Princeton, $165,000.
Heather and Joshua Bopes to Traci Page, warranty deed, Lot 107 in Bird Haven South Phase I in Princeton, $130,000.
Garrett Martinkus to Jodi Fiocchi, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Martin Subdivision in Ladd, $147,500.
Darrell, Erica, Kenneth and Sandra Holmstrom to Rentco LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 in Buswell, Huckins and McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $118,000.