Bureau County Property Transfers: Aug. 16-31, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Aug. 16, 2022
Eliseo Garcia III, Thomas Garcia and Clarissa Salinas to Christine and Hector Valle, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 34 in Selby Township, $30,000.
Claude Bailey to Kendra Bierbom, warranty deed, Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 in Norwood Meadows Phase II, Sec 29-16-9 in Princeton, $230,000.
Nancy May (tr) and Nancy May Trust to Rentco LLC, trustees’ deed, Lot 115 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $185,000.
Aug. 17, 2022
Janeya Matthieu and Cindy Woutzke to Jesica Adame Tapia and Victor Romero, warranty deed, Lots 5, 6, 7, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Block 3 in James H. Seaton’s Fourth Addition in Seatonville, $125,000.
Scott and Thomas Shilkuski to Sergio Aldana, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 138 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $45,000.
Becky Hood to Plant Health Intermediate Inc, warranty deed, Section 26 in Manlius Township, $360,000.
Rock River Housing Trust and Susan Spratt (tr) to Kimberly and Matthew Claxton, trustees’ deed, Lot 8 in Griswold Subdivision in Princeton, $95,000.
Haleigh Howell to Lance Montavon, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 1 in Baker’s Addition in Ohio, $20,000.
Aug. 18, 2022
John and Sarah French to Jamison Wiersema, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 1 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $180,000.
Aug. 19, 2022
Mark Judd to Daniel Dillard, warranty deed, parts of Lots 15 and 16 in Block 81 in Spring Valley, $6,740.
John Malm (tr) and John Malm Trust to Katie Hebl, trustees’ deed, Lots 22 and 23 in Claude Bailey’s Subdivision, SE Sec 5-16-9 in Princeton, $282,000.
Aug. 22, 2022
Brennan and Katelyn Thomas to Gray Timber LLC, warranty deed, parts of Sections 20 and 21 in Selby Township, $573,580.
Brennan and Katelyn Thomas to Lisa and Paul Funnell, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Selby Township, $187,500.
Rondal Horton Jr. to Max Senica, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 26 in Ladd, $115,000.
Cory Bird to Steven Barry and Naomi Spier, joint tenancy deed, Lot 224 in Bird Haven South Phase III in Princeton, $161,000.
Aug. 24, 2022
Brian and Cheryl Hunt to Mark and Virginia Pavy, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $199,000.
Chawn and Tara Huffaker to Andrew Headley and Emily Schilling, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Clarion Township, $240,000.
DVJJ Farms LLC to Kennedy Ag LLC, warranty deed, Section 8 in Bureau Township, $280,000.
Aug. 25, 2022
Antonio and Aurelia Depaz to Carlos Sola and Manuel Tejada, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 31 in Spring Valley, $75,000.
Diana Deutsch POA, Marlene Gibson and Roland Gibson to Grace and Matthew Ernat, warranty deed, part of Lot 97 in Eastmor Subdivision in Princeton, $195,500.
Russell Bernabei to Ethan and Megan Swenson, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 7 in Cherry, $185,000.
Aug. 26, 2022
Susan Claypool, Kimberly Howell, Billie Jo Robbins and Kelly Robbins to Russell and Stephanie Bernabei, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 30 in Arispie Township, $215,000.
Larry and Sally Hansen to Debra Ricci, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in North Belt Subdivision, Sec 10-15-6 in Neponset, $5,000.
Thomas Christianson to Bryar Townsend, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 1 in Kinney’s Addition in Tiskilwa, $44,415.
Aug. 29, 2022
Virgo Family Trust and Heather Virgo (ex) to Cassie and James Dauck, trustees’ deed, Lot 14 in Resubdivision Lots 14 and 15 BL. 5-Coveny Sub, in Spring Valley, $282,000.
Howard Zimmerlein to Rox Foote, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 2 in Van Orin, $55,000.
Aug. 30, 2022
Duane Bell (ex), Joe Bell (ex) and Nancy Sampson (decd) to Joshua May, executor deed, Lot 108 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $190,000.
Kristi Reinbeck to Ashley and Dillon Johnson, warranty deed, Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 7 in Manlius, $50,000.
Yelitssa Roldan to Heather Sampson, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 15 in Sheffield, $32,000.
Aug. 31, 2022
Eric Verucchi to Shawn Jeppson, warranty deed, Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Block 49 in Ladd, $16,800.
Julie Ajster to Alfredo and Martha Mandujano, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 6 in Block 2 in Nelson’s First Subdivision in Spring Valley, $40,000.
Jacob Hince to Victor Briggs, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Westfield Township, $295,000.
Hillary and Tyler Thompson to Bridget Schaumleffel, Ivy Waldorf and Matthew Waldorf, warranty deed, Lots 4 and 5 in Spring Creek Subdivision First Addition in Spring Valley, $426,500.
James and Lloyd May to Jeff and Liza Gillan, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 27 and part of Section 34 in Hall Township, $120,000.
Benjamin, Jennifer and Kelly Morck to Audrey and Ryne Davis, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Macon Township, $120,000.
Susan Cappetto, Mary Gray, Amber Jagg and Nicholas Jagg to Steven Michelini, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Westfield Township, $630,791.
Fannie Mae to James Bolelli and Robert Huber, warranty deed, part of Lot 22 in Bureau Valley Junction, $4,100.