Trent Goodale II of Princeton is the winner of the IVCC Foundation Randy Swinford Legacy Scholarship for the 2022-23 year.

The $1,000 scholarship was established in March 2018 in memory of the late Princeton High School teacher/coach and presented to a student pursuing either Digital Technologies or Technical Education.

Goodale, a 2022 PHS graduate, is pictured with Swinford’s daughter, Elise and wife, Lani, at a reception on Thursday, Sept. 1 in the IVCC gym.