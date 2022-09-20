September 20, 2022
Bureau County Republican

Property Transfers: Aug. 1-15, 2022

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Aug. 1, 2022

John Tomanek, Kristen Tomanek and Steven Tomanek to Sitterly Farms LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 2 in Hall Township, $180,000.

Joshua Lott to Eileen and Neil Smithey, joint tenancy deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Block 7 in Union Addition in Princeton, $124,500.

Luke Clift to Jesse Clift, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Wyanet Township, $20,000.

Brandi Doty to Jason Jaggers and Heather McDaniel, warranty deed, Lot 9 and part of Lot 8 in Block 40 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $96,500.

Aug. 2, 2022

Stephanie Herrig (ex) and Bonnie Schutt (decd) to Jennifer Bolinger Love, executor deed, Lot 111 in Greencroft Sec 1 in Princeton, $130,000.

Mary Beach POA, Jason Spang and Lauren Spang to Anthony and Ariel Denning, warranty deed, Lot 47 in Walnut, $161,000.

Karen and Larry Hansen to Rentco LLC, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 2 in Seibel’s Addition in Manlius, $150,000.

Angela Farraher to Gary and Sherrie Pistole, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lots 25 and 26 in Walnut, $125,000.

Aug. 3, 2022

John and Roxanne Ruch to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 105 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $17,000.

Aug. 4, 2022

Randy Lemons and Regina McCune to Jose Hernandez, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 42 in Ladd, $122,500.

Alan and Donna Cinotto to Colton Cinotto, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 120 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $50,000.

Alannah Kiesewetter to Kevin Cole, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 20 in Sheffield, $77,000.

Aug. 5, 2022

Doris Carman (decd) and Andrew Russell (guardian) to Glen Erickson, administrator’s deed, Lot 9 in Block 56 in Spring Valley, $85,000.

Buyer Accepted LLC to Larin and Stacey Zamora, warranty deed, parts of Lot 119 in Princeton, $172,805.

Donna and Tony Sorcic to David and Lindsey Sailer, warranty deed, Lot 123 in Bryant Circle Unit of Bryant Woods in Princeton, $390,000.

Aug. 8, 2022

Beverly Lindahl to Cheri Long, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 9 in Neponset, $400.

Erik and Lacey Gruenwald to Allie Martinek, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 21 in Ladd, $70,000.

Shannon Krause to Christopher and Nicole Newman, warranty deed, Lot 311 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $220,000.

Patrick Reinbeck to Van Packer Co., warranty deed, Lots 5, 6, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 in Murphy’s Addition in Buda, $20,000.

William Burden to Mario Villalobos-Gavina, warranty deed, Lot 77 in Oakbrook Park Second Addition Lots 53-105 in DePue, $3,000.

Aug. 9, 2022

Constance Hofreiter to Charles and Laura Dubberstine, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 3 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $60,000.

Chad Johansen, Robert Sash and Tiskilwa Farms LLC to Chan Johansen, parts of Lot 123 in Tiskilwa, $500.

Sylvia Escatel-Mitchell and Kyle Mitchell to Lexi Piccatto, warranty deed, parts of Sections 18 and 19 in Hall Township, $210,000.

Francis Bouxsein II to Jet Stream Investment LLC, warranty deed, parts of Lots 46 and 47 in Princeton, $75,000.

Aug. 10, 2022

Genero Campos to Robert Hurless, warranty deed, parts of Section 35 in Selby Township, $4,500.

Anna Fridge to Greg and Jodi Shule, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $82,000.

Aug. 11, 2022

Howard and Patricia DeRose to Jesse DeRose, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 1 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $65,000.

Aug. 12, 2022

Brian Brown to Katrina Rockett, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 12 in Ladd, $107,800.

Kenneth and Sandra Brown to Lorrie Lauf, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 138 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $79,900.

Jessica Strauch to Randall Hafley, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 4 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.

Aug. 15, 2022

Maxwell Schneider to Jacob and Jennifer Love, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $106,000.

Lisa Burdick (adm) and Robert Burdick (decd) to Lisa Burdick, administrator’s deed, parts of Section 8 in Milo Township, $324,667.

Catherine King and Charles Young to Susan Dietz, warranty deed, part of Lot 93 in Princeton, $145,000.