Property Transfers: Aug. 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Aug. 1, 2022
John Tomanek, Kristen Tomanek and Steven Tomanek to Sitterly Farms LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 2 in Hall Township, $180,000.
Joshua Lott to Eileen and Neil Smithey, joint tenancy deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Block 7 in Union Addition in Princeton, $124,500.
Luke Clift to Jesse Clift, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Wyanet Township, $20,000.
Brandi Doty to Jason Jaggers and Heather McDaniel, warranty deed, Lot 9 and part of Lot 8 in Block 40 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $96,500.
Aug. 2, 2022
Stephanie Herrig (ex) and Bonnie Schutt (decd) to Jennifer Bolinger Love, executor deed, Lot 111 in Greencroft Sec 1 in Princeton, $130,000.
Mary Beach POA, Jason Spang and Lauren Spang to Anthony and Ariel Denning, warranty deed, Lot 47 in Walnut, $161,000.
Karen and Larry Hansen to Rentco LLC, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 2 in Seibel’s Addition in Manlius, $150,000.
Angela Farraher to Gary and Sherrie Pistole, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lots 25 and 26 in Walnut, $125,000.
Aug. 3, 2022
John and Roxanne Ruch to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 105 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $17,000.
Aug. 4, 2022
Randy Lemons and Regina McCune to Jose Hernandez, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 42 in Ladd, $122,500.
Alan and Donna Cinotto to Colton Cinotto, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 120 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $50,000.
Alannah Kiesewetter to Kevin Cole, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 20 in Sheffield, $77,000.
Aug. 5, 2022
Doris Carman (decd) and Andrew Russell (guardian) to Glen Erickson, administrator’s deed, Lot 9 in Block 56 in Spring Valley, $85,000.
Buyer Accepted LLC to Larin and Stacey Zamora, warranty deed, parts of Lot 119 in Princeton, $172,805.
Donna and Tony Sorcic to David and Lindsey Sailer, warranty deed, Lot 123 in Bryant Circle Unit of Bryant Woods in Princeton, $390,000.
Aug. 8, 2022
Beverly Lindahl to Cheri Long, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 9 in Neponset, $400.
Erik and Lacey Gruenwald to Allie Martinek, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 21 in Ladd, $70,000.
Shannon Krause to Christopher and Nicole Newman, warranty deed, Lot 311 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $220,000.
Patrick Reinbeck to Van Packer Co., warranty deed, Lots 5, 6, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 in Murphy’s Addition in Buda, $20,000.
William Burden to Mario Villalobos-Gavina, warranty deed, Lot 77 in Oakbrook Park Second Addition Lots 53-105 in DePue, $3,000.
Aug. 9, 2022
Constance Hofreiter to Charles and Laura Dubberstine, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 3 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $60,000.
Chad Johansen, Robert Sash and Tiskilwa Farms LLC to Chan Johansen, parts of Lot 123 in Tiskilwa, $500.
Sylvia Escatel-Mitchell and Kyle Mitchell to Lexi Piccatto, warranty deed, parts of Sections 18 and 19 in Hall Township, $210,000.
Francis Bouxsein II to Jet Stream Investment LLC, warranty deed, parts of Lots 46 and 47 in Princeton, $75,000.
Aug. 10, 2022
Genero Campos to Robert Hurless, warranty deed, parts of Section 35 in Selby Township, $4,500.
Anna Fridge to Greg and Jodi Shule, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $82,000.
Aug. 11, 2022
Howard and Patricia DeRose to Jesse DeRose, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 1 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $65,000.
Aug. 12, 2022
Brian Brown to Katrina Rockett, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 12 in Ladd, $107,800.
Kenneth and Sandra Brown to Lorrie Lauf, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 138 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $79,900.
Jessica Strauch to Randall Hafley, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 4 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.
Aug. 15, 2022
Maxwell Schneider to Jacob and Jennifer Love, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $106,000.
Lisa Burdick (adm) and Robert Burdick (decd) to Lisa Burdick, administrator’s deed, parts of Section 8 in Milo Township, $324,667.
Catherine King and Charles Young to Susan Dietz, warranty deed, part of Lot 93 in Princeton, $145,000.