Property Transfers: July 16-31, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
July 18, 2022
Randall and Toni Edgcomb to Brandon Lundy and Ashley Reifenberger, warranty deed, parts of Section 19 in Hall Township, $310,100.
William Alpaughh, Mary Lu Hamilton and Nicole Loveless (POA) to Maria Flores and Oscar Sanchez Peralta, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 86 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $28,500.
Gzim Imeri and Nicole Loveless (POA) to Jesus Andana and Maria Miramontes, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 49 in Ladd, $89,000.
Aubrey Coble and John Gray to Clayton Imhoff and Shirley Mackay-Lee, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Johnson’s Addition in Walnut, $44,000.
Stacy Aden (decd), Jacob Aden and John Aden to Nadine Baez, warranty deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 7 in Fassett & Company’s Addition in LaMoille, $30,000.
July 19, 2022
Jeffry Nord to Tina Jeffery, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $60,000.
Kortney and Nicholas Sievers to Tatum Primo, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Thomas Park Addition in Sheffield, $116,000.
Roger Ault to Randall VanderMeersch, warranty deed, part of Section 1 in Indiantown Township, $26,000.
July 20, 2022
Robert and Sharon Bittner to Michael Taylor, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Indiantown Township, $137,499.
Jorge Castaneda to Luis Gonzalez, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Meadows Unit of Granfield Acres in Ladd, $270,000.
July 22, 2022
The Whitetail Group LLC to Richard Battistoni Revocable Trust and Richard Battistoni, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Leepertown Township, $390,000.
Virginia Nelson (decd) and Wilbur Nelson II (ex) to Steven Fairbanks, executor deed, parts of Lot 5 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $129,000.
Austyn and Robert Maloy to Austin Sims, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Block 3 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $85,000.
July 25, 2022
Justin and Sammantha Rice to Alysha and Jaclyn Anderson, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Country Manor Subdivision in Spring Valley, $195,000.
Champaign Investment LLC to Steven Goforth, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 3 in Neponset, $38,500.
Joseph and Lynn Szkodzinski to Beth and Ralph Alvarez, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $128,000.
July 26, 2022
Garrett Fues to Cristina and Scott Jensen, Lot 10 and part of Lot 11 in Spring Valley, $67,000.
John Johnson to Balal and Sumaira Hunani, joint tenancy deed, Lot 5, part of Lot 4, part of Lot 6, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 3 in Smith’s Addition in Princeton, $131,500.
Rexhep Sadiku to Dylan Mizaur, warranty deed, Lot 204 in Bird Haven South Phase III in Princeton, $175,000.
Benjamin and Marcy Dzurisin to Chelli Stoler, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $135,000.
July 27, 2022
Marilyn Pinter to John and Sheryl Lange, warranty deed, Lot 407 in Fox Creek Subdivision (Lots 401-422) in Princeton, $285,000.
July 28, 2022
C & R Property Solutions LLC to Amber Zrust, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 24 in Ladd, $90,000.
Jonathan Berkisczuk and Jacqueline Guerrero to Sugar Maple Inn Inc., warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 10 in Block 6 in Tiskilwa, $31,798.
Pamela Pfeiffer (ex), Beth Stella (ex), Jack Thompson (decd), Ruth Thompson (decd) and Duane Thompson (ex) to Jack Thompson (decd), Ruth Thompson (decd) and Duane Thompson, executor deed, parts of Sections 3 and 4 in Fairfield Township, $1,054,400.
July 29, 2022
Kathie Varadi to Shaun Pyse and Stephanie Vires, warranty deed, Lot 28 in Country Oaks Second Subdivision, Lots 20-42, in Princeton, $220,000.
Gerald and Julie Vainowski to Carter Scott, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Milo Township, $146,000.
Kathy Shoden (tr) and Kathy Shoden Trust to Patrick and Sharon Broeren, trustees’ deed, parts of Sections 14 and 15 in Walnut Township, $283,346.
Susan Rhodes (tr) and Susan Rhodes Trust to Patrick and Sharon Broeren, trustees’ deed, parts of Sections 14 and 15 in Walnut Township, $283,346.
Jennifer Love to Brandon and Melissa Ackerman, warranty deed, part of Lot 84 in Princeton, $180,000.