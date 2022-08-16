August 16, 2022
Bureau County Property Transfers: July 1-15, 2022

Property transfers

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

July 1, 2022

Mitchell Morris to Jeffrey Hanley, warranty deed, Lots 57, 58 and 59 and part of Lot 56 in Buda, $20,000.

J Rayne LLC to Harli Chaffee, Kenneth Wagner and Rosemary Wagner, joint tenancy deed, Lot 32 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $101,000.

Judy and Lenard Acuff to Justin Stange, warranty deed, part of Lot 255 in Steven’s Addition in Tiskilwa, $56,000.

Marvin Dabler to Alan and Teresa Carlson, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Pettee’s Addition in Princeton, $85,000.

Thelma Kirby (ex) and William Peel (decd) to Michael AE Kernan and Michael P Kernan, executor deed, part of Section 29 in Dover Township, $141,000.

Linda and Robert Lyon to Lindsay Hohertz, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Mineral Township, $90,000.

Joseph Dempsky Estate, David J Dempsky (ex) and David I Dempsky to Joshua Baker and Ashley Rardin, executor deed, Lot 110 and part of Lot 111 in Malden, $130,000.

July 5, 2022

Michael Diaz, Shige Long Estate, Douglas Long, Newrez LLC, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and Shellpoint Mortgage Service to Champaign Investments LLC, sheriff deed, Lots 1 and 2 and part of Lot 3 in Neponset, $28,303.

Kathleen and Robert Hosto to Kristin and Nathan Mangrich, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Grand Prairie Estates in Princeton, $70,000.

Pietro Alfano to Gregory Bulak and Gregory Pinter, warranty deed, Lots 14 and 15 in Block 32 in Spring Valley, $22,000.

Joni White (POA) and Josephine White to Jacob Heinzeroth, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Johnson’s Addition in Walnut, $67,500.

July 6, 2022

Kevin and Lisa Wilson to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, joint tenancy deed, Lots 9 and 10 and part of Lot 8 in Block 45 in East Addition in Sheffield, $240,000.

Jonathan Smaga to Dennis and Sonja Headley, joint tenancy deed, Lot 1 in Block 46 in East Addition in Sheffield, $82,500.

Linda Hahn (ex), Vicki Pioneck (ex), Shirley Vega (decd) and Christy Welgatt (ex) to Charles and Christy Welgatt, executor deed, part of Section 18 in Hall Township, $90,000.

July 7, 2022

David Roggy to Jason and Melissa Maurice, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $22,000.

Timothy Herrick (POA) and Dorothy Herrick (tr) to Ashley and Collin McCabe, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $75,000.

Diane and Richard Gebhardt to Brittany and Greg Steele, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Westfield Township, $215,000.

Brittany and Gregory Steele to Michael Chasteen, warranty deed, Lots 20, 21 and 24 in Block 10 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $90,000.

July 8, 2022

William Stewart Jr. to Russell Beaumont, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 43 in Spring Valley, $65,000.

Kayla Saletzki to Angel Raya, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $66,000.

Laurie and Stephen Bonucci to Kathryn and Nathan Erjavsek, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 21 and parts of Section 28 in Selby Township, $450,000.

Christine and Jeffrey Vincent to Eric and Lisa Gonigam, warranty deed, parts of Section 18 in Walnut Township, $325,000.

Richard Frank (tr), Rodney Frank (tr), Ronald Trust (tr) and Helen Frank Trust to Susan Strykowski, trustees’ deed, parts of Lot 3 in Block 9 in Manlius, $71,070.

July 12, 2022

Euclid Avenue Land Trust and Robert Russell (tr) to Erickson Builders, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 81 and part of Lot 82 in Princeton, $100,000.

Glen Huseman to Dale Burkey, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Johnson’s Addition in Walnut, $50,000.

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Tyler Bird, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Block 6 in Ohio, $108,000.

July 13, 2022

David and Vickie Schwarz to Hannah and Taylor Stacy, warranty deed, Lot 53 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $147,500.

Ralph Romanelli to Daniel and Kelsey Klein, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Westfield Township, $241,000.

Curtis and Sandra Thompson to David Yepsen, warranty deed, parts of Lot 50 in Princeton, $145,000.

July 14, 2022

Chad and Lynn Vaini to Jam Jam Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 10 and parts of Lot 9 in Block 41 in Spring Valley, $40,000.

July 15, 2022

Andrew Pierce and Elizabeth Vada Moore to Debra Turczyn, warranty deed, parts of Lot 1 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $192,500.

Holly Gabrys to Benjamin and Marcy Dzurisin, joint tenancy deed, Lot 1 in Norwood West, Sec 30-16-9 in Princeton, $240,000.

Bryan and Debbie Grannum to Brandy and Michael Bestul, joint tenancy deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Miller’s Fourth Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $137,000.