Bureau County Property Transfers: July 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
July 1, 2022
Mitchell Morris to Jeffrey Hanley, warranty deed, Lots 57, 58 and 59 and part of Lot 56 in Buda, $20,000.
J Rayne LLC to Harli Chaffee, Kenneth Wagner and Rosemary Wagner, joint tenancy deed, Lot 32 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $101,000.
Judy and Lenard Acuff to Justin Stange, warranty deed, part of Lot 255 in Steven’s Addition in Tiskilwa, $56,000.
Marvin Dabler to Alan and Teresa Carlson, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Pettee’s Addition in Princeton, $85,000.
Thelma Kirby (ex) and William Peel (decd) to Michael AE Kernan and Michael P Kernan, executor deed, part of Section 29 in Dover Township, $141,000.
Linda and Robert Lyon to Lindsay Hohertz, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Mineral Township, $90,000.
Joseph Dempsky Estate, David J Dempsky (ex) and David I Dempsky to Joshua Baker and Ashley Rardin, executor deed, Lot 110 and part of Lot 111 in Malden, $130,000.
July 5, 2022
Michael Diaz, Shige Long Estate, Douglas Long, Newrez LLC, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and Shellpoint Mortgage Service to Champaign Investments LLC, sheriff deed, Lots 1 and 2 and part of Lot 3 in Neponset, $28,303.
Kathleen and Robert Hosto to Kristin and Nathan Mangrich, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Grand Prairie Estates in Princeton, $70,000.
Pietro Alfano to Gregory Bulak and Gregory Pinter, warranty deed, Lots 14 and 15 in Block 32 in Spring Valley, $22,000.
Joni White (POA) and Josephine White to Jacob Heinzeroth, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Johnson’s Addition in Walnut, $67,500.
July 6, 2022
Kevin and Lisa Wilson to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, joint tenancy deed, Lots 9 and 10 and part of Lot 8 in Block 45 in East Addition in Sheffield, $240,000.
Jonathan Smaga to Dennis and Sonja Headley, joint tenancy deed, Lot 1 in Block 46 in East Addition in Sheffield, $82,500.
Linda Hahn (ex), Vicki Pioneck (ex), Shirley Vega (decd) and Christy Welgatt (ex) to Charles and Christy Welgatt, executor deed, part of Section 18 in Hall Township, $90,000.
July 7, 2022
David Roggy to Jason and Melissa Maurice, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $22,000.
Timothy Herrick (POA) and Dorothy Herrick (tr) to Ashley and Collin McCabe, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $75,000.
Diane and Richard Gebhardt to Brittany and Greg Steele, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Westfield Township, $215,000.
Brittany and Gregory Steele to Michael Chasteen, warranty deed, Lots 20, 21 and 24 in Block 10 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $90,000.
July 8, 2022
William Stewart Jr. to Russell Beaumont, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 43 in Spring Valley, $65,000.
Kayla Saletzki to Angel Raya, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $66,000.
Laurie and Stephen Bonucci to Kathryn and Nathan Erjavsek, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 21 and parts of Section 28 in Selby Township, $450,000.
Christine and Jeffrey Vincent to Eric and Lisa Gonigam, warranty deed, parts of Section 18 in Walnut Township, $325,000.
Richard Frank (tr), Rodney Frank (tr), Ronald Trust (tr) and Helen Frank Trust to Susan Strykowski, trustees’ deed, parts of Lot 3 in Block 9 in Manlius, $71,070.
July 12, 2022
Euclid Avenue Land Trust and Robert Russell (tr) to Erickson Builders, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 81 and part of Lot 82 in Princeton, $100,000.
Glen Huseman to Dale Burkey, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Johnson’s Addition in Walnut, $50,000.
Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Tyler Bird, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Block 6 in Ohio, $108,000.
July 13, 2022
David and Vickie Schwarz to Hannah and Taylor Stacy, warranty deed, Lot 53 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $147,500.
Ralph Romanelli to Daniel and Kelsey Klein, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Westfield Township, $241,000.
Curtis and Sandra Thompson to David Yepsen, warranty deed, parts of Lot 50 in Princeton, $145,000.
July 14, 2022
Chad and Lynn Vaini to Jam Jam Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 10 and parts of Lot 9 in Block 41 in Spring Valley, $40,000.
July 15, 2022
Andrew Pierce and Elizabeth Vada Moore to Debra Turczyn, warranty deed, parts of Lot 1 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $192,500.
Holly Gabrys to Benjamin and Marcy Dzurisin, joint tenancy deed, Lot 1 in Norwood West, Sec 30-16-9 in Princeton, $240,000.
Bryan and Debbie Grannum to Brandy and Michael Bestul, joint tenancy deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Miller’s Fourth Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $137,000.