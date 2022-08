Lexie Marquez, 18, of Wyanet, was crowned Miss Bureau County Fair on Sunday at the Fair Queen Pageant.

Pinning on her crown is the 2021 Queen Kaitlyn Grabill.

Marquez has worn a crown before as the Little Miss Bureau County in 2011 and as Junior Miss Bureau County in 2017. She will represent Bureau County in January at the Illinois State Fair Queen Pageant in Springfield.

The 167th Bureau County Fair runs Aug. 24 to 28.