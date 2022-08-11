Princeton Public Library hosts Aug. 13 tractor show

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host a tractor show with the Indian Valley Antique Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

The show will be conducted in the library parking lot. There will be antique tractors and other farm equipment on display.

The club members will be available to talk about their tractors and answer any questions. The Indian Valley Antique Club also will be selling food and refreshments during the show.

If you have an antique tractor, bring it to the show and display it. The event is free and open to the public. Call 815-875-1331 for more information.