Property Transfers: June 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
June 1, 2022
Maribeth Soldati POA, Christopher Soldati and Joseph Soldati to Vincent Dzierzynski, warranty deed, parts of Section 27 in Westfield Township, $150,000.
Cynthia Johnson (tr), Lucas Family Revocable Living Trust and Robert Lucas (tr) to Katelyn and William Heinzeroth, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 30 in Hall Township, $240,000.
Andrea Nicol to Salvador Romero, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 1 in Seatonville, $45,000.
Michael Pagakis to Bobak and Maurissa Riahi, warranty deed, Lot 26 in Briarcliff Subdivision Unit 1 in Spring Valley, $165,900.
J Rayne LLC to Dennis Dever, warranty deed, part of Section 7 in Arispie Township, $20,000.
Kristen and Richard Bell to Joshua and Suzanne Bell, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 46 in East Addition in Sheffield, $133,000.
Brandon and Melissa Ackerman to Kokas 38 LLC, warranty deed, Lot 63 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $125,000.
June 2, 2022
Timothy Herrick to Knute E Farm LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $55,792.
J Rayne LLC to Nancy Scott, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Young & Shipp’s Subdivision in Princeton, $70,000.
Lake Park Properties LLC and Carol Towne to Susan Pierson, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Wyanet Township, $633,333.
Levi Ginter and Janet and Lloyd Haun to Jason Van Schaick, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 139 in Dalzell’s Fourth Addition in Spring Valley, $85,000.
Hilda Thompsen to David and Debra Whitley, joint tenancy deed, Lot 25 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $325,000.
June 3, 2022
Jerald and Mary Carls to Jessica Anderson and Calen Barnes, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 7 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $180,000.
Margaret Davis (decd) and Gregg Davis (ex) to Elaine Bolatto, executor deed, Lot 3 in Park Avenue Estates Condominium (Units 1-8) in Princeton, $220,000.
Raymond Kunkel to Angela and William Fry, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 8 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $51,500.
Kyle and Marylee Simpson to Janet and Robert Ahlstrom, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Swanlund Subdivision in LaMoille, $230,000.
June 6, 2022
Maria Bergagna, Barry Corsolini, Richard Corsolini, Lisa Hoffert, Kris Marenda and Mary Zecca to Richard Corsolini, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 17 in Ladd, $82,700.
Connie Anderson (ex) and Susan Lucas (decd) to Judy and Steven McCall, executor deed, parts of Block 6 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $71,000.
Susan Drew to Jonathan and Leslie Quintana, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 13 in Frary’s Addition in LaMoille, $210,000.
Judy and Steven McCall to Roger Lindeen, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Innsbruck Village Condominium in Princeton, $64,000.
Brad and Dawn Bryner to Ryan Ehnle, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 2 in Sheffield, $56,000.
Alma Bohm (decd) and John Bohm (ex) to Ruth Deppen, executor deed, Lot 6 and 7 in Block 2 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $125,000.
Ryan and Shannon Fournier to Adam Long, warranty deed, Lot 66 and part of Lot 67 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $110,000.
James Dreisbach (ex) and Eugene Kuelper Estate to Joann and Ronald Baker, executor deed, parts of Section 23 in Walnut Township, $70,000.
June 7, 2022
Jon Ecklund (tr) and Joan Ecklund Trust to Alan Cherry and George Stuepfert, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 34 and part of Lot 42 in LaMoille, $127,500.
Gayle Helgesen to Jack Bivins, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 1 in New Bedford, $30,000.
June 8, 2022
Aaron Schrlau POA, Edward Schrlau and Sharon Schrlau to Hannah Floyd, warranty deed, Lot 23 in Blakely’s Estates Subdivision in Dalzell, $221,000.
Belinda Klein POA, Christopher Stier and Jennifer Valdez-Stier to Autumn and Matthew Miller, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 1 in Cherry, $108,500.
Joshua and Lisa Catton to Charisse Jesiolowski, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 5 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $110,000.
June 9, 2022
Lee Chamberlain to Susan Cappetto, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 9 in Cherry, $122,500.
Mario Manrriquez and Silvia Vargovcik to Crbooners LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 35 in Selby Township, $140,000.
Kenneth Verbout to Jamie and Matthew Swearingen, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 47 in Sheffield, $75,000.
Joseph Pienta (tr) and Joseph Pienta Trust to Lee Chamberlain, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 in Block 3 in Spring Valley, $230,000.
Curtis and Deborah Rowland to Robert Corrie Jr. and Sandra Corrie, warranty deed, Lots 13 and 14 in Block 12 in West Addition in Princeton, $86,500.
June 10, 2022
Joanne Shores (tr) and Joanne Shores Trust to Lenore and Roger Craine, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 16 in Buswell, Huckins & McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $1,345.
June 13, 2022
Mary Bass to Deborah Redhair, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Block 2 in Homeway Second Addition and Lots 23 and 24 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $103,000.
David and Tara Bohm to Richard Hickey and Robin Tedesco, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Block 42 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $218,000.
Joelyn Frederick to Skyler Frederick, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Bernabei’s Second Addition in Dalzell, $112,500.
Joshua Ackerman to Douglas and Peyton Doran, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 3 in Baker’s Addition in Ohio, $78,000.
June 14, 2022
Ronald Bohm to Samantha Bohm, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Greenville Township, $125,000.
Jayne Horton to Amy and David Bickett, joint tenancy deed, Lot 30 in Sapp’s Addition in Wyanet, $35,000.
Christine Valle to Afflatus Realty Group LLC, part of Lot 42 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $37,500.
June 15, 2022
Javier and Ortencia Rico to Luis Ortiz-Mendoza, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 36 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $37,500.
Teresa Bird to Elizabeth Kiser, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 29 in Princeton Township, $285,000.