July 18, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Republican

Property Transfers: June 1-15, 2022

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

June 1, 2022

Maribeth Soldati POA, Christopher Soldati and Joseph Soldati to Vincent Dzierzynski, warranty deed, parts of Section 27 in Westfield Township, $150,000.

Cynthia Johnson (tr), Lucas Family Revocable Living Trust and Robert Lucas (tr) to Katelyn and William Heinzeroth, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 30 in Hall Township, $240,000.

Andrea Nicol to Salvador Romero, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 1 in Seatonville, $45,000.

Michael Pagakis to Bobak and Maurissa Riahi, warranty deed, Lot 26 in Briarcliff Subdivision Unit 1 in Spring Valley, $165,900.

J Rayne LLC to Dennis Dever, warranty deed, part of Section 7 in Arispie Township, $20,000.

Kristen and Richard Bell to Joshua and Suzanne Bell, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 46 in East Addition in Sheffield, $133,000.

Brandon and Melissa Ackerman to Kokas 38 LLC, warranty deed, Lot 63 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $125,000.

June 2, 2022

Timothy Herrick to Knute E Farm LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $55,792.

J Rayne LLC to Nancy Scott, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Young & Shipp’s Subdivision in Princeton, $70,000.

Lake Park Properties LLC and Carol Towne to Susan Pierson, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Wyanet Township, $633,333.

Levi Ginter and Janet and Lloyd Haun to Jason Van Schaick, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 139 in Dalzell’s Fourth Addition in Spring Valley, $85,000.

Hilda Thompsen to David and Debra Whitley, joint tenancy deed, Lot 25 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $325,000.

June 3, 2022

Jerald and Mary Carls to Jessica Anderson and Calen Barnes, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 7 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $180,000.

Margaret Davis (decd) and Gregg Davis (ex) to Elaine Bolatto, executor deed, Lot 3 in Park Avenue Estates Condominium (Units 1-8) in Princeton, $220,000.

Raymond Kunkel to Angela and William Fry, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 8 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $51,500.

Kyle and Marylee Simpson to Janet and Robert Ahlstrom, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Swanlund Subdivision in LaMoille, $230,000.

June 6, 2022

Maria Bergagna, Barry Corsolini, Richard Corsolini, Lisa Hoffert, Kris Marenda and Mary Zecca to Richard Corsolini, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 17 in Ladd, $82,700.

Connie Anderson (ex) and Susan Lucas (decd) to Judy and Steven McCall, executor deed, parts of Block 6 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $71,000.

Susan Drew to Jonathan and Leslie Quintana, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 13 in Frary’s Addition in LaMoille, $210,000.

Judy and Steven McCall to Roger Lindeen, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Innsbruck Village Condominium in Princeton, $64,000.

Brad and Dawn Bryner to Ryan Ehnle, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 2 in Sheffield, $56,000.

Alma Bohm (decd) and John Bohm (ex) to Ruth Deppen, executor deed, Lot 6 and 7 in Block 2 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $125,000.

Ryan and Shannon Fournier to Adam Long, warranty deed, Lot 66 and part of Lot 67 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $110,000.

James Dreisbach (ex) and Eugene Kuelper Estate to Joann and Ronald Baker, executor deed, parts of Section 23 in Walnut Township, $70,000.

June 7, 2022

Jon Ecklund (tr) and Joan Ecklund Trust to Alan Cherry and George Stuepfert, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 34 and part of Lot 42 in LaMoille, $127,500.

Gayle Helgesen to Jack Bivins, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 1 in New Bedford, $30,000.

June 8, 2022

Aaron Schrlau POA, Edward Schrlau and Sharon Schrlau to Hannah Floyd, warranty deed, Lot 23 in Blakely’s Estates Subdivision in Dalzell, $221,000.

Belinda Klein POA, Christopher Stier and Jennifer Valdez-Stier to Autumn and Matthew Miller, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 1 in Cherry, $108,500.

Joshua and Lisa Catton to Charisse Jesiolowski, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 5 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $110,000.

June 9, 2022

Lee Chamberlain to Susan Cappetto, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 9 in Cherry, $122,500.

Mario Manrriquez and Silvia Vargovcik to Crbooners LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 35 in Selby Township, $140,000.

Kenneth Verbout to Jamie and Matthew Swearingen, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 47 in Sheffield, $75,000.

Joseph Pienta (tr) and Joseph Pienta Trust to Lee Chamberlain, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 in Block 3 in Spring Valley, $230,000.

Curtis and Deborah Rowland to Robert Corrie Jr. and Sandra Corrie, warranty deed, Lots 13 and 14 in Block 12 in West Addition in Princeton, $86,500.

June 10, 2022

Joanne Shores (tr) and Joanne Shores Trust to Lenore and Roger Craine, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 16 in Buswell, Huckins & McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $1,345.

June 13, 2022

Mary Bass to Deborah Redhair, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Block 2 in Homeway Second Addition and Lots 23 and 24 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $103,000.

David and Tara Bohm to Richard Hickey and Robin Tedesco, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Block 42 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $218,000.

Joelyn Frederick to Skyler Frederick, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Bernabei’s Second Addition in Dalzell, $112,500.

Joshua Ackerman to Douglas and Peyton Doran, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 3 in Baker’s Addition in Ohio, $78,000.

June 14, 2022

Ronald Bohm to Samantha Bohm, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Greenville Township, $125,000.

Jayne Horton to Amy and David Bickett, joint tenancy deed, Lot 30 in Sapp’s Addition in Wyanet, $35,000.

Christine Valle to Afflatus Realty Group LLC, part of Lot 42 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $37,500.

June 15, 2022

Javier and Ortencia Rico to Luis Ortiz-Mendoza, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 36 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $37,500.

Teresa Bird to Elizabeth Kiser, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 29 in Princeton Township, $285,000.