Property Transfers: May 16-31, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
May 16, 2022
Tyler Martin to Raul and Sandra Nunez, warranty deed, Lots 1-6 in Block 8 in James H. Seaton’s Second Addition in Seatonville, $140,000.
Victoria Lewis (tr) and Victoria Strack Taylor Trust to Julian Barroso, trustees’ deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 18 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry, $125,000.
Angela and John Gray to Clyde Legg, warranty deed, Lot 10 and part of Lot 9 in Block 43 in Sheffield, $31,118.54.
May 17, 2022
John Gross (ex), Chad Maupin (ex) and Harmon Frank Yohn (decd) to Jessica and Nathan Quaka, executor deed, part of Section 10 in Wyanet Township, $262,700.
Betty and Ralph Combs to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $325,000.
Lindsey Pistole (adm) and Roger Sterling (decd) to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, administrator’s deed, Lot 2 in Blackburn Addition in Princeton, $60,000.
Como Lake Condos LLC to Conda Cade, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 45 in East Addition in Sheffield, $83,000.
Heidi Bushnell and Mary Steele to PH Farms LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 27 in Princeton Township, $2,436,881.
Juliann Fritz to Brandon Bishop, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 24 in Sheffield, $79,500.
May 19, 2022
Brian and Karen Sierens to Charles and Teresa Buysse, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Manlius Township, $425,000.
May 20, 2022
Curtis and Sandra Thompson to Angela and Donald Thompson, joint tenancy deed, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Block 7 in North Addition in Princeton, $135,000.
Dawn and Michael Kramer to Kristin Stewart, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 5 and Lots 9 and 12 in Block 4 in Newman’s First Addition in Cherry, $150,000.
Curtis and Sandra Thompson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, Lot 11 and part of Lot 10 in Block 18 in Union Addition in Princeton, $40,000.
Curtis and Sandra Thompson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $40,000.
Clarence and Thomas Wagner to Tracy Castro, warranty deed, parts of Lot 1, parts of Lot 2 and parts of Lot 3 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $115,000.
James and Mary Spratt to Dominic Lavia, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and parts of Lot 8 in Block 12 in Ohio, $2,500.
James Fuhr AIF and Glendale Fuhr to Tyrone Johnson, warranty deed, Lots 20 and 21 in New Bedford, $20,000.
May 23, 2022
Geraldine Devert to Michelle VanderMeersch, warranty deed, Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 60 in Ladd, $6,000.
Jesus Rios to Frank and Maureen Cattani, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Leepertown Township, $85,000.
Thomas and Vicki Giehl to Andrew Strickler, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 2 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $163,000.
May 24, 2022
Andrew and Debra Kunkel to Randall and Toni Edgcomb, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 1 in James H. Seaton’s Third Addition in Seatonville, $8,500.
Adam Kurzac to Kathryn and Robbie Riley, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 4 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $48,000.
Adam Kurzac to Morgan Freeman, warranty deed, part of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $11,000.
Kerri Hicks to Carrie Prostko, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Behren’s Addition in Princeton, $105,000.
Newrez LLC AIF, PHH Mortgage Corporation, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (D/B/A), Structured Asset Invesment Loan Trust and US Bank National Association (tr) to Marcus Biagioni, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 121 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $64,050.
Ryan Klein to Alexis and Jacob Haegele, joint tenancy deed, Lot 14 in Newell’s Subdivision in Princeton, $79,900.
May 25, 2022
Ida Adams (decd), Jeffrey Adams (ex) and Paul Adams (ex) to Jeffrey Adams, executor deed, part of Section 1 in Fairfield Township, $280,000.
Jeffrey Adams (ex), Paul Adams (ex) and Charles Adams Sr. (decd) to Jeffrey Adams, executor deed, part of Section 1 in Fairfield Township, $280,000.
Ryan Aydelott to Jonathan Harris, warranty deed, Lot 19 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $304,000.
Laurie Cumpton to Kelsey and Mason Kuchar, joint tenancy deed, Lot 39 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $138,500.
May 26, 2022
Brett Brown, Martin Fiocchi (POA) and Jill Lundeen to Jeffry Nord, warranty deed, parts of Section 18 in Princeton Township, $178,500.
Dan and Maria Hartsough to Deborah and Justin Bullington, joint tenancy deed, Lot 50 and part of Lot 49 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $190,000.
May 27, 2022
Charlotte and Roger Nielsen to Cynthia and Ronald Clausen, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $55,000.
Mary and Richard Cinotto to Lily Bonnell, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 10 in Block 124 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $48,000.
Richard Malooley (tr) to Jesus Canchola, trustees’ deed, Lot 7 in Block 55 in Spring Valley, $50,000.
Eileen Finn to Alma and Leonor Madera, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Block 139 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $44,000.
Adam and Stacy Sobottka to Matthew Morgan, part of Lot 55 in Walnut, $160,000.
4-K Farms to Lindsey and Michael Ganschow, warranty deed, part of Section 1 in Greenville Township, $692,648.
May 31, 2022
Cynthia and James Moore to Jeffry and Tessa Delong, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Newell’s Subdivision in Princeton, $170,000.
Brian and Bruce Willis to Jennifer Wenzel Wamhoff and Matthew Wamhoff, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Berlin Township, $229,400.
Jessica and Scott Grubar to Jennifer Moreland, warranty deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 26 in Ladd, $128,000.