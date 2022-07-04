July 04, 2022
Bureau County Republican

Property Transfers: May 16-31, 2022

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

May 16, 2022

Tyler Martin to Raul and Sandra Nunez, warranty deed, Lots 1-6 in Block 8 in James H. Seaton’s Second Addition in Seatonville, $140,000.

Victoria Lewis (tr) and Victoria Strack Taylor Trust to Julian Barroso, trustees’ deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 18 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry, $125,000.

Angela and John Gray to Clyde Legg, warranty deed, Lot 10 and part of Lot 9 in Block 43 in Sheffield, $31,118.54.

May 17, 2022

John Gross (ex), Chad Maupin (ex) and Harmon Frank Yohn (decd) to Jessica and Nathan Quaka, executor deed, part of Section 10 in Wyanet Township, $262,700.

Betty and Ralph Combs to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $325,000.

Lindsey Pistole (adm) and Roger Sterling (decd) to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, administrator’s deed, Lot 2 in Blackburn Addition in Princeton, $60,000.

Como Lake Condos LLC to Conda Cade, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 45 in East Addition in Sheffield, $83,000.

Heidi Bushnell and Mary Steele to PH Farms LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 27 in Princeton Township, $2,436,881.

Juliann Fritz to Brandon Bishop, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 24 in Sheffield, $79,500.

May 19, 2022

Brian and Karen Sierens to Charles and Teresa Buysse, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Manlius Township, $425,000.

May 20, 2022

Curtis and Sandra Thompson to Angela and Donald Thompson, joint tenancy deed, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Block 7 in North Addition in Princeton, $135,000.

Dawn and Michael Kramer to Kristin Stewart, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 5 and Lots 9 and 12 in Block 4 in Newman’s First Addition in Cherry, $150,000.

Curtis and Sandra Thompson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, Lot 11 and part of Lot 10 in Block 18 in Union Addition in Princeton, $40,000.

Curtis and Sandra Thompson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $40,000.

Clarence and Thomas Wagner to Tracy Castro, warranty deed, parts of Lot 1, parts of Lot 2 and parts of Lot 3 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $115,000.

James and Mary Spratt to Dominic Lavia, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and parts of Lot 8 in Block 12 in Ohio, $2,500.

James Fuhr AIF and Glendale Fuhr to Tyrone Johnson, warranty deed, Lots 20 and 21 in New Bedford, $20,000.

May 23, 2022

Geraldine Devert to Michelle VanderMeersch, warranty deed, Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 60 in Ladd, $6,000.

Jesus Rios to Frank and Maureen Cattani, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Leepertown Township, $85,000.

Thomas and Vicki Giehl to Andrew Strickler, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 2 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $163,000.

May 24, 2022

Andrew and Debra Kunkel to Randall and Toni Edgcomb, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 1 in James H. Seaton’s Third Addition in Seatonville, $8,500.

Adam Kurzac to Kathryn and Robbie Riley, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 4 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $48,000.

Adam Kurzac to Morgan Freeman, warranty deed, part of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $11,000.

Kerri Hicks to Carrie Prostko, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Behren’s Addition in Princeton, $105,000.

Newrez LLC AIF, PHH Mortgage Corporation, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (D/B/A), Structured Asset Invesment Loan Trust and US Bank National Association (tr) to Marcus Biagioni, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 121 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $64,050.

Ryan Klein to Alexis and Jacob Haegele, joint tenancy deed, Lot 14 in Newell’s Subdivision in Princeton, $79,900.

May 25, 2022

Ida Adams (decd), Jeffrey Adams (ex) and Paul Adams (ex) to Jeffrey Adams, executor deed, part of Section 1 in Fairfield Township, $280,000.

Jeffrey Adams (ex), Paul Adams (ex) and Charles Adams Sr. (decd) to Jeffrey Adams, executor deed, part of Section 1 in Fairfield Township, $280,000.

Ryan Aydelott to Jonathan Harris, warranty deed, Lot 19 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $304,000.

Laurie Cumpton to Kelsey and Mason Kuchar, joint tenancy deed, Lot 39 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $138,500.

May 26, 2022

Brett Brown, Martin Fiocchi (POA) and Jill Lundeen to Jeffry Nord, warranty deed, parts of Section 18 in Princeton Township, $178,500.

Dan and Maria Hartsough to Deborah and Justin Bullington, joint tenancy deed, Lot 50 and part of Lot 49 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $190,000.

May 27, 2022

Charlotte and Roger Nielsen to Cynthia and Ronald Clausen, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $55,000.

Mary and Richard Cinotto to Lily Bonnell, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 10 in Block 124 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $48,000.

Richard Malooley (tr) to Jesus Canchola, trustees’ deed, Lot 7 in Block 55 in Spring Valley, $50,000.

Eileen Finn to Alma and Leonor Madera, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Block 139 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $44,000.

Adam and Stacy Sobottka to Matthew Morgan, part of Lot 55 in Walnut, $160,000.

4-K Farms to Lindsey and Michael Ganschow, warranty deed, part of Section 1 in Greenville Township, $692,648.

May 31, 2022

Cynthia and James Moore to Jeffry and Tessa Delong, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Newell’s Subdivision in Princeton, $170,000.

Brian and Bruce Willis to Jennifer Wenzel Wamhoff and Matthew Wamhoff, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Berlin Township, $229,400.

Jessica and Scott Grubar to Jennifer Moreland, warranty deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 26 in Ladd, $128,000.