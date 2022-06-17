June 17, 2022
Bureau County Republican

Property Transfers: May 1-15, 2022

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

May 2, 2022

Marlene Mercher Trust to Charles Taliani, trustees’ deed, Lot 13 in Block 88 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $65,500.

Trisha Parsons POA and Craig Parsons to Edward Zeglis Jr., warranty deed, Lot 19 in Block 31 in Spring Valley, $50,000.

Cody and Melinda Broadus to Emily Paulis and Nicholas Runyon, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 15 in North Addition in Princeton, $102,900.

Chicago Title Land and Trust Company TR NO 103 to Carri and Howard Bonnie, turstees’ deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $118,000.

May 3, 2022

James Reed Bureau County Sheriff, Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-3, US Bank National Association Tr, Jaclyn Wilfong and Kevin Wilfong to Rex Lasson, sheriff deed, Lot 18 in Block 44 in Spring Valley, $49,501.

James and Tracey Houlihan to Kristin Smith, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 46 and part of Lot 5 in Block 46 in East Addition in Sheffield, $80,000.

Curtis and Sandra Thompson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 6 and part of Lot 2 in Block 6 in West Addition in Princeton, $15,000.

May 4, 2022

Mildred Frank (decd), Richard Frank (ex) and Debra Lehmann (ex) to Eva and Matthew Romagnoli, executor deed, Lot 110 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $145,000.

Tyler Sobin to Thomas Scholle, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 4 in Glenn’s Addition in Spring Valley, $157,000.

Anita Kelly, Charles Kelly, Christina Kelly, James Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Terrance Kelly, Thomas Kelly and Margaret Maciejewski to Barbara and David Kromphardt, joint tenancy deed, Lot 126 in Greencroft Sec 1 in Princeton, $190,000.

John Gross (ex), Chad Maupin (ex), Harmon Yohn (decd) and Harmon Yohn Jr. to TJB Investments LLC, executor deed, parts of Section 10 in Wyanet Township, $713,160.

John Gross (ex), Chad Maupin (ex), Harmon Yohn (decd) and Harmon Yohn Jr. to Richard Birkey Trust, executor deed, parts of Section 10 in Wyanet Township, $441,945.

Janice and Robert McKanna to Louise Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Hill Farm Acres Section 2 in Walnut, $112,500.

Steele Family Irrevocable Trust and Beverly Steele (tr) to Amy and Clifford Morse, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Johnson’s Addition in Walnut, $135,000.

May 5, 2022

Sharon Fey Shaner and Phillip Shaner to Jacek Ogorek, warranty deed, Lot 72 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, $8,000.

Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB TR to Margarito Aldana, warranty deed, Lots 13 and 14 in Block 95 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $50,000.

Christine Kessinger to Gregory Fischer, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in LaMoille Township, $53,500.

May 6, 2022

Eunice Morris and Paula Tiz POA to Christine and Douglas Kessinger, warranty deed, Lot 5 and part of Lot 4 in Block 13 in Dover, $87,500.

Thomas Mills to Andrea and Kevin Platt, warranty deed, Lot 19 and part of Lot 20 in Block 7 in Union Addition in Princeton, $46,000.

May 9, 2022

Mark and Mayflor Teauseau to Diane Dejong and Michael Pelszynski, warranty deed, part of Block 84 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $275,000.

Terry Mack (decd), Timothy Mack (ex) and Mack Land Investments Corporation to Vasile Ghertan, executor deed, part of Lot 9 in Princeton, $4,500.

Christina and Konnor Obert to Reajean and Terry Glynn, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Arispie Township, $335,000.

Janel Blaine, Joseph O’Malley (decd), Steven O’Malley, Margaret Retzler and Elisabeth Schnepper to Robin Fisher, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 21 in Ohio, $79,500.

Linda Marlowe to Steven Rauh, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 7 in Wyanet, $81,000.

Marcella Mattingly to Nicole Bannick and Jordan Tornow, warranty deed, parts of Lot 35 in Walnut, $91,000.

May 11, 2022

Ian Carl to Nolan Doran, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Bulldog Subdivision in Ohio, $30,000.

Kathy and Robbie Riley to Katie Wright, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Wilson’s Addition in Ohio, $72,800.

Dereck Burge, Julie Burge, Angela Conway, Barbara Hadcock, Mindi Perkins and Scotty Perkins to Denise and Grant Snow, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Greenville Township, $93,000.

May 12, 2022

Kathryn and Scott Schmitt to Amanda and Jason Hasbrook, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Manlius Township, $172,500.

May 13, 2022

James and Shirley Fusinetti to Nancy Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 11 in Hall Township, $390,000.

Linda and Robert Aber to Ashley and Sean Cosgrove, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Sheffield, $95,000.

Michael Klobertanz to Robert Aber Jr. and Linda Aber, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Concord Township, $73,500.