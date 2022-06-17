Property Transfers: May 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
May 2, 2022
Marlene Mercher Trust to Charles Taliani, trustees’ deed, Lot 13 in Block 88 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $65,500.
Trisha Parsons POA and Craig Parsons to Edward Zeglis Jr., warranty deed, Lot 19 in Block 31 in Spring Valley, $50,000.
Cody and Melinda Broadus to Emily Paulis and Nicholas Runyon, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 15 in North Addition in Princeton, $102,900.
Chicago Title Land and Trust Company TR NO 103 to Carri and Howard Bonnie, turstees’ deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $118,000.
May 3, 2022
James Reed Bureau County Sheriff, Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-3, US Bank National Association Tr, Jaclyn Wilfong and Kevin Wilfong to Rex Lasson, sheriff deed, Lot 18 in Block 44 in Spring Valley, $49,501.
James and Tracey Houlihan to Kristin Smith, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 46 and part of Lot 5 in Block 46 in East Addition in Sheffield, $80,000.
Curtis and Sandra Thompson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 6 and part of Lot 2 in Block 6 in West Addition in Princeton, $15,000.
May 4, 2022
Mildred Frank (decd), Richard Frank (ex) and Debra Lehmann (ex) to Eva and Matthew Romagnoli, executor deed, Lot 110 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $145,000.
Tyler Sobin to Thomas Scholle, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 4 in Glenn’s Addition in Spring Valley, $157,000.
Anita Kelly, Charles Kelly, Christina Kelly, James Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Terrance Kelly, Thomas Kelly and Margaret Maciejewski to Barbara and David Kromphardt, joint tenancy deed, Lot 126 in Greencroft Sec 1 in Princeton, $190,000.
John Gross (ex), Chad Maupin (ex), Harmon Yohn (decd) and Harmon Yohn Jr. to TJB Investments LLC, executor deed, parts of Section 10 in Wyanet Township, $713,160.
John Gross (ex), Chad Maupin (ex), Harmon Yohn (decd) and Harmon Yohn Jr. to Richard Birkey Trust, executor deed, parts of Section 10 in Wyanet Township, $441,945.
Janice and Robert McKanna to Louise Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Hill Farm Acres Section 2 in Walnut, $112,500.
Steele Family Irrevocable Trust and Beverly Steele (tr) to Amy and Clifford Morse, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Johnson’s Addition in Walnut, $135,000.
May 5, 2022
Sharon Fey Shaner and Phillip Shaner to Jacek Ogorek, warranty deed, Lot 72 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, $8,000.
Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB TR to Margarito Aldana, warranty deed, Lots 13 and 14 in Block 95 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $50,000.
Christine Kessinger to Gregory Fischer, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in LaMoille Township, $53,500.
May 6, 2022
Eunice Morris and Paula Tiz POA to Christine and Douglas Kessinger, warranty deed, Lot 5 and part of Lot 4 in Block 13 in Dover, $87,500.
Thomas Mills to Andrea and Kevin Platt, warranty deed, Lot 19 and part of Lot 20 in Block 7 in Union Addition in Princeton, $46,000.
May 9, 2022
Mark and Mayflor Teauseau to Diane Dejong and Michael Pelszynski, warranty deed, part of Block 84 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $275,000.
Terry Mack (decd), Timothy Mack (ex) and Mack Land Investments Corporation to Vasile Ghertan, executor deed, part of Lot 9 in Princeton, $4,500.
Christina and Konnor Obert to Reajean and Terry Glynn, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Arispie Township, $335,000.
Janel Blaine, Joseph O’Malley (decd), Steven O’Malley, Margaret Retzler and Elisabeth Schnepper to Robin Fisher, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 21 in Ohio, $79,500.
Linda Marlowe to Steven Rauh, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 7 in Wyanet, $81,000.
Marcella Mattingly to Nicole Bannick and Jordan Tornow, warranty deed, parts of Lot 35 in Walnut, $91,000.
May 11, 2022
Ian Carl to Nolan Doran, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Bulldog Subdivision in Ohio, $30,000.
Kathy and Robbie Riley to Katie Wright, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Wilson’s Addition in Ohio, $72,800.
Dereck Burge, Julie Burge, Angela Conway, Barbara Hadcock, Mindi Perkins and Scotty Perkins to Denise and Grant Snow, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Greenville Township, $93,000.
May 12, 2022
Kathryn and Scott Schmitt to Amanda and Jason Hasbrook, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Manlius Township, $172,500.
May 13, 2022
James and Shirley Fusinetti to Nancy Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 11 in Hall Township, $390,000.
Linda and Robert Aber to Ashley and Sean Cosgrove, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Sheffield, $95,000.
Michael Klobertanz to Robert Aber Jr. and Linda Aber, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Concord Township, $73,500.