LaMoille man arrested on LSD delivery charges

A LaMoille man was arrested Tuesday on charges he dealt LSD in the Bureau County area.

Bureau County sheriff’s deputies arrested Randall McSherry, 29, at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on a Bureau County warrant on charges of unlawful delivery of LSD, a class X felony.

Police said McSherry delivered more than 15 tabs of LSD to Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents.

McSherry was arrested with the assistance of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau County State Attorney’s Office.

McSherry is being held at the Bureau County Jail on $50,000 bond, 10% of which must be posted for his release.



