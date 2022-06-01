Property Transfers: Apri 16-30, 2022

he following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
April 18, 2022
Karen Kilgore to Mark Hamilton, warranty deed, part of Lot 28 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $83,500.
Jerry Liebhart, Nicolette Lucas (tr) and Nicolette Lucas Trust to Mark Banik, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 5 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $139,500.
Jean Pillion to Andrea and Anthony Cain, joint tenancy deed, Lot 4 in Country Oaks First Subdivision, Lots 1-19, in Princeton, $260,000.
April 19, 2022
Gerald Blackert (decd) and Brenda Helms (ex) to Seth Landwehr, executor deed, part of Section 30 in Mineral Township, $190,000.
April 20, 2022
Seth Landwehr to Cody Coleman, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Rakestraw’s Addition in Mineral, $119,500.
Gloria Dixon to Edgar Arteaga, warranty deed, parts of Lot 5 in Block 81 and part of Lot 4 in Block 81 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $94,500.
Ag Opportunities Inc. to Sauk Valley Holdings LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 6, parts of Section 5 and part of Section 4 in Greenville Township, $3,182,585.
Anna Bates to Noreen and Randy Hodge, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Diekemper Condominium in Princeton, $225,000.
Mary Von Holten Trust to Jillian and Parker Lindeland, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Second East Addition in Walnut, $116,000.
Harry and Roberta Hayes to Richard and Todd Nickelsen, warranty deed, part of Lot 27 in Block 17 in Union Addition in Princeton, $22,000.
Clyde and Danna Bass to Kimya Lewis (dr) and Justin Lewis, warranty deed, parts of Lot 3 in Princeton, $270,000.
Tobias and Victoria Sanden to Bradley and Brian Sanden, warranty deed, parts of Sections 29 and 30 in Bureau Township, $315,000.
April 21, 2022
Arleta Schwarz (adm) and Marla Thompson (decd) to Dan and Danette Smith, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2, Lot 17 and Lot 18 in Limerick, $1,000.
Arleta Schwarz and Rebecca Waterson to Dan and Danette Smith, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Limerick, $1,000.
Edith Weise to James and Kathy Wallace, warranty deed, Unit 4-B in Lot 4 in Innsbruck Village Condominium in Princeton, $85,000.
April 22, 2022
Linda James to Tobias and Victoria Sanden, warranty deed, parts of Section 31 in Manlius Township, $787,500.
April 25, 2022
Jason and Lindsey Vance to Ryan Huebbe and Jessica Strauch, warranty deed, Lot 21 in Spring Creek Addition in Ladd, $250,000.
Arleta Schwarz (adm) and Marla Thompson (decd) to Beth Rosene Trust and Gary Rosene Trust, administrator’s deed, parts of Section 4 in Dover Township, $8,334.
Arleta Schwarz and Rebecca Waterson to Beth Rosene (tr) and Gary Rosene (tr), warranty deed, parts of Section 4 in Dover Township, $16,666.
Michael Kernan to Allysen Jacobsen, warranty deed, Lot 126 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $159,000.
Nathan and Tammy Jungers to Michael Kernan, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Dover Township, $209,500.
April 26, 2022
U S Bank Trust National Association to Miguel Quinones, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Fairfield Township, $78,750.
Julia McCutchan to Daniel and Tricia Cervantes, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Prouty Subdivision in Princeton, $165,000.
April 27, 2022
Paul Holman to Arturo Manzo Morado Jr. and Arturo Morado Saenz, Lot 9 in Block 4 in Keim’s Third Addition in DePue, $32,000.
Danellie Properties LLC to Hansen Holdings LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Princeton Township, $412,000.
April 28, 2022
Spring Valley City Bank to Nikolas Manahan, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 71 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $94,450.
John Johnson to Phillip Hedges and Makenzie Scaggs, joint tenancy deed, Lot 33 and part of Lot 32 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $120,000.
Darcy VanderMeersch, Keith VanderMeersch, Lynn VanderMeersch, Tim VanderMeersch and Wendee VanderMeersch to Pamela Bennett, part of Section 30 in Concord Township, $459,200.
Billi DeBrock to Nicole and Timothy Slock, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Fairfield Township, $35,000.
April 29, 2022
Elaine Hewitt (decd), Robin Hewitt and Lori Owen (ex) to Scott Seghi and Sara Smith, executor deed, Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Roseling’s Addition in Manlius and Lot 1 in Eagle Ridge Subdivision in Manlius, $75,000.
Robert Becker Jr. Revocable Trust and Robert Becker Sr. (tr) to Shannon Frey, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 13 in Princeton Township, $190,000.
Kim Becker to Shannon Frey, warranty deed, parts of Section 13 in Princeton Township, $190,000.