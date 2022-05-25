DePue man sentenced to 3.5 years for meth possession

Carl T. Schinkey, 41, of DePue was sentenced on May 25 by Judge Marc Bernabei to 3.5 years in prison for a class 3 felony of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The sentence stems from events which occurred on Dec. 1, 2021 in which members of the Spring Valley Police Department were dispatched to St. Margaret’s Hospital regarding an individual attempting to get into someone’s vehicle and was acting erratically.

Officers located Schinkey and, during a subsequent search of his pocket, a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found. The substance was sent to the state crime lab and was confirmed to contain methamphetamine weighing less than 5 grams.

Schinkey was prosecuted by First Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Briddick and was represented by Attorney Ray Nolasco.