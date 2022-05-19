May 19, 2022
Bureau County Republican

Property Transfers: April 1-15, 2022

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

April 1, 2022

Kevin Buckman to Zachary Jacobson, warranty deed, Lots 33 and 34 in Buda, $155,000.

Daniel and Tricia Cervantes to Scott Blessman, warranty deed, part of Lot 14 and part of Lot 15 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $95,000.

Desa Raley to Blase Zera, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 6 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.

Kathleen Cleary to Kyle and Sydney Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 11 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $84,000.

Jeffrey Sittler to Susan and William Cattani, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 17 in Ladd, $40,000.

Brian Owens to Ryan Miller, warranty deed, parts of Lot 5 in South Addition in Kasbeer, $60,000.

April 4, 2022

Jana Hockings and Robbin Squires to Dee Ann and Harry McCune, warranty deed, parts of Section 2 in Macon Township, $2,008,253.

Cynthia Byers, James Clinton, Michael Clinton and Cheryl Sims to Madison Menzel and Vincent Vergamini, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Bulldog Subdivision in Ohio, $131,500.

April 6, 2022

Eileen Finn to Donald Maurer, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 139 in Dalzell’s Fourth Addition in Spring Valley, $5,350.

Richard Eckberg to Heath Winn, warranty deed, part of Section 12 in Bureau Township, $10,000.

Tushaus Revocable Living Trust and Robert Tushaus (tr) to Brett and Katherine Johnson, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 21 in Walnut Township, $90,000.

April 7, 2022

Fox Brothers/Ladd LLC to JES Ladd Land IV LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 15 in Hall Township, $2,043,307.

Lynda Joiner (tr), Lund Irrevocable Trust and Lawrence Lund (tr) to Lawrence Lund, part of Section 19 in Bureau Township, $3,878.

Lynda Joiner (tr), Lund Irrevocable Trust and Lawrence Lund (tr) to Lynda Joiner, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 19 in Bureau Township, $1,888.

Robert Fenwick to John Bresley, warranty deed, parts of Lot 8 in Princeton, $125,000.

April 8, 2022

James Lilley to Derek Badgerow, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $230,000.

Avis Zurliene to Kaitlin Schmitt, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Gustafson’s RE Subdivision in Malden, $120,000.

Sarah Butler to Anna Bates, warranty deed, Lot 839 in Innsbruck North Condo (Part Lots 93 and 94) in Princeton, $185,000.

April 11, 2022

Ginelle and Thomas Shilkuski to Escatel Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 105 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $70,000.

Bryan and Rebecca Sieghartner to Jocelyn Salazar, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 22 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $78,000.

Stephanie Plym to Sarah Pyle, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 128 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $119,900.

April 12, 2022

Cala Michael and Gordan Minnaert (decd) to Michael Grieve, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 21 in Sheffield, $46,500.

Carolyn Diller to Amber and Andrew Burress, joint tenancy deed, Lot 10 in Block 3, part of Lot 9 in Block 3 and part of Lot 11 in Block 3 in Union Addition in Princeton, $75,000.

April 13, 2022

Raymond Ferrari to Aaron Lage, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 135 and part of Lot 7 in Block 135 in Dalzell’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $46,500.

Mark Jeffery to Jonathon Zembrzuski, warranty deed, parts of Lot 73 in LaMoille, $35,000.

Jesse Trumper to Bryan and Rebecca Sieghartner, joint tenancy deed, Lot 1 in Ohio Development - Phase I, $180,000.

Henry Tobler Trust and Kenlay Tobler Trust to H Scott and Mary Wallis, warranty deed, Lot 6L in Hideaway Estates Condominium Phase I in Princeton, $185,000.

April 14, 2022

Craig Goetz to Mark and Randy Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Berlin Township, $525,070.

Alan Bauer to Matthew and Megan Faber, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Berlin Township, $363,800.

Mary Lehn to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 in Block 6 and part of Lot 13 in Block 6 in Ohio, $60,000.

Terry Drawyer to Brenda Dilo, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 7 in Sheffield, $76,000.