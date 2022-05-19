Property Transfers: April 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
April 1, 2022
Kevin Buckman to Zachary Jacobson, warranty deed, Lots 33 and 34 in Buda, $155,000.
Daniel and Tricia Cervantes to Scott Blessman, warranty deed, part of Lot 14 and part of Lot 15 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $95,000.
Desa Raley to Blase Zera, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 6 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.
Kathleen Cleary to Kyle and Sydney Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 11 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $84,000.
Jeffrey Sittler to Susan and William Cattani, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 17 in Ladd, $40,000.
Brian Owens to Ryan Miller, warranty deed, parts of Lot 5 in South Addition in Kasbeer, $60,000.
April 4, 2022
Jana Hockings and Robbin Squires to Dee Ann and Harry McCune, warranty deed, parts of Section 2 in Macon Township, $2,008,253.
Cynthia Byers, James Clinton, Michael Clinton and Cheryl Sims to Madison Menzel and Vincent Vergamini, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Bulldog Subdivision in Ohio, $131,500.
April 6, 2022
Eileen Finn to Donald Maurer, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 139 in Dalzell’s Fourth Addition in Spring Valley, $5,350.
Richard Eckberg to Heath Winn, warranty deed, part of Section 12 in Bureau Township, $10,000.
Tushaus Revocable Living Trust and Robert Tushaus (tr) to Brett and Katherine Johnson, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 21 in Walnut Township, $90,000.
April 7, 2022
Fox Brothers/Ladd LLC to JES Ladd Land IV LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 15 in Hall Township, $2,043,307.
Lynda Joiner (tr), Lund Irrevocable Trust and Lawrence Lund (tr) to Lawrence Lund, part of Section 19 in Bureau Township, $3,878.
Lynda Joiner (tr), Lund Irrevocable Trust and Lawrence Lund (tr) to Lynda Joiner, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 19 in Bureau Township, $1,888.
Robert Fenwick to John Bresley, warranty deed, parts of Lot 8 in Princeton, $125,000.
April 8, 2022
James Lilley to Derek Badgerow, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $230,000.
Avis Zurliene to Kaitlin Schmitt, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Gustafson’s RE Subdivision in Malden, $120,000.
Sarah Butler to Anna Bates, warranty deed, Lot 839 in Innsbruck North Condo (Part Lots 93 and 94) in Princeton, $185,000.
April 11, 2022
Ginelle and Thomas Shilkuski to Escatel Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 105 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $70,000.
Bryan and Rebecca Sieghartner to Jocelyn Salazar, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 22 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $78,000.
Stephanie Plym to Sarah Pyle, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 128 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $119,900.
April 12, 2022
Cala Michael and Gordan Minnaert (decd) to Michael Grieve, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 21 in Sheffield, $46,500.
Carolyn Diller to Amber and Andrew Burress, joint tenancy deed, Lot 10 in Block 3, part of Lot 9 in Block 3 and part of Lot 11 in Block 3 in Union Addition in Princeton, $75,000.
April 13, 2022
Raymond Ferrari to Aaron Lage, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 135 and part of Lot 7 in Block 135 in Dalzell’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $46,500.
Mark Jeffery to Jonathon Zembrzuski, warranty deed, parts of Lot 73 in LaMoille, $35,000.
Jesse Trumper to Bryan and Rebecca Sieghartner, joint tenancy deed, Lot 1 in Ohio Development - Phase I, $180,000.
Henry Tobler Trust and Kenlay Tobler Trust to H Scott and Mary Wallis, warranty deed, Lot 6L in Hideaway Estates Condominium Phase I in Princeton, $185,000.
April 14, 2022
Craig Goetz to Mark and Randy Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Berlin Township, $525,070.
Alan Bauer to Matthew and Megan Faber, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Berlin Township, $363,800.
Mary Lehn to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 in Block 6 and part of Lot 13 in Block 6 in Ohio, $60,000.
Terry Drawyer to Brenda Dilo, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 7 in Sheffield, $76,000.