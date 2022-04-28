Property Transfers: March 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

March 1, 2022

Breanna and Tyler Woolley to Katelin and Nathan Moon, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $94,000.

James Bryant Jr. and Woralak Bryant to Svetlana Butler Semethy, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 58 in Ladd, $70,000.

March 3, 2022

Jet and Linda Hall to Katherine and Kendall Guither, warranty deed, part of Section 12 in Walnut Township, $5,000.

March 4, 2022

Jenifer and Paul Junge to LMRT LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Leepertown Township, $156,750.

Joann Bohm to Joshua and Megan Hellrung, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Parkway Addition in Walnut, $105,000.

Roger and Linda McCabe Revocable Trust, Linda McCabe (tr) and Roger McCabe (tr) to Tanner Khoija, trustees’ deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township and Lot 448 in Greencroft Phase IV Subdivision in Princeton, $282,000.

Mary Dremann, Susan Huss and Ann Lage to Steven Sondgeroth, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Westfield Township, $1,213,600.

March 7, 2022

Linda Annel and Eric Gehrt POA to Rock Pile LLC, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Spring Creek Subdivision First Addition in Spring Valley, $89,900.

Bonnie Stout to Kenneth and Teri Sutherland, warranty deed, part of Lot 5, part of Lot 6, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8, all in Block 3 in Wyanet, $70,000.

James Lilley to Good Roots Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, parts of Lot 39 in Princeton, $130,500.

March 8, 2022

Alicia and Ricky Rokosz, warranty deed, parts of Section 19 in Arispie Township, $200,000.

Jean Smith and Sharon Williams AIF to James Ferguson, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Berlin Township, $74,200.

March 9, 2022

Brian and Lisa Owens to James and Mary Sturtevant, warranty deed, subdivision of Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in South Addition in Kasbeer, $79,900.

Sheila Campbell to Patrick Hockings, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Block 42 in Spring Valley, $45,000.

WRBF LLC to Cecilia Galvan, warranty deed, Lot 48 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $108,000.

March 10, 2022

John Johnson to Michael Fink, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 9 in North Addition in Princeton, $90,500.

Rhett Claeys to Jack May, warranty deed, Lot 6 in A. & H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $6,000.

March 11, 2022

Mark and Nancy Johnston to Jessica and Nicholas Johnston, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 and part of Section 21 in Indiantown Township, $121,000.

Debra Bohm to Mark and Nancy Johnston, joint tenancy deed, parts of Sections 16 and 21 in Indiantown Township, $120,000.

March 14, 2022

Robert Hartweg (decd), Chad Hartweg, Jake Hartweg and Jed Hartweg to Chad and Selina Hartweg, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Gold Township, $46,000.

Kelly and Patrick Wilson to Shannon Krause, warranty deed, Lot 311 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $212,000.

Sarah DeWaele to Martin and Natalie Morgan, joint tenancy deed, Lot 45 and part of Lot 46 in Buda, $50,000.