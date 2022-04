The Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton will host a Spring Fling Craft, Vendor Show and Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Admission to the event is free and items for sale will include candles, coins, flags, outdoor decor, fishing poles, jam and jelly, baseball cards, furniture, birdhouses, hot wheels, baked goods, clothing, floral arrangements and much more.

There will be over 65 sales spaces in the three heated buildings at the fairgrounds on US Rt. 6 in Princeton