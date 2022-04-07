Princeton financial advisor honored for performance

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Chris Kieffer, of Princeton, recently qualified for the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference.

This event celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors. The conference will be held in Scottsdale, Ari, from April 26 through 27.

During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share practices for serving clients.

“These financial advisors have demonstrated an exceptional level of care in helping clients to set, prioritize and reach the financial goals that make a difference in their lives,” Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events, said.

“We’re proud of the work they do and the significant impact they make for their clients and in their communities. As we move into our second 100 years as a firm, we will continue to focus on ways to live out our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”