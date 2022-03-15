Campaign One At a Time partners with DePue teenager battling cancer to raise funds for a dream trip

The nonprofit organization, Campaign One At a Time, has partnered with a local 15-year-old battling cancer in attempts to send he and her family on a dream trip to the Wisconsin Dells.

Serenity Burns of DePue, was born with thrombocytopenia, which is a condition that causes low blood platelet count.

During a check up in 2021, the doctors noticed that her platelet count and hemoglobin were very low. A bone biopsy was performed and she was later diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Burns was sent down to St. Judes Medical Center in Memphis for four months of aggressive treatment. She is still scheduled to have more than two years of treatments.

Burns has gone through many blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, medications, procedures and a chest port insertion that has affected her and her family both emotionally and financially.

The Campaign One At a Time, has since embarked on a mission to raise $5,000 to send Burns and her family on a vacation to the Wisconsin Dells.

Those interested in learning more about Burns or to find ways to help the group reach its goal can learn more at campaignoaat.org/oaat-north/serenity-burns-serenitystrong.